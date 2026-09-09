Alan Carr sparks unexpected backlash over NTAs win as he breaks down in tears

Alan Carr’s coffin-themed NTAs tribute has been hailed by some viewers as one of the standout moments of the ceremony, although others were far less impressed by his Special Recognition win.

Amanda Holden performed during the elaborate sketch before Paloma Faith emerged from inside a coffin. The singer, who is Alan’s Celebrity Traitors co-star, helped turn the surprise award reveal into a theatrical spectacle.

The unusual tribute quickly got people talking on X, with some viewers loving the camp twist.

One posted: “Paloma Faith singing in a coffin to honour Alan Carr is the greatest NTAs moment ever.”

“Alan Carr’s Special Recognition Award surprise reveal is the CAMPEST THING I have ever seen. Paloma Faith rising from the coffin? Exceptional,” another person shared.

Alan Carr was shocked to win the Special Recognition award (Credit: ITV)

‘Waiting to see what he’s actually done to deserve it’

While plenty of viewers enjoyed the surprise, Alan’s Special Recognition win proved much more divisive among those watching at home.

“Can’t stand Alan Carr,” one user wrote.

“Me watching Alan Carr get his lifetime achievement award and waiting to see what he’s actually done to deserve it,” another person shared.

“Amanda Holden singing, Kate Garroway back on the stage after milking her husband’s death for every award and Alan Carr getting a lifetime award for pretending to do up some houses in Greece. Just give me something for the pain already,” a third remarked.

“Can’t abide him. The most annoying guy and voice on TV,” a fourth said.

Others, however, were delighted to see the comedian recognised after his two decades on television.

“Couldn’t pick a better recipient! Alan Carr is a national treasure x,” one said.

“That was something but, for a well deserved moment. Alan Carr has been an icon for so long!!!” another wrote.

“Soo happy for Alan Carr. What a great reaction,” a third insisted.

Alan was in tears during his speech (Credit: ITV)

Alan Carr’s NTA tribute turns emotional

The coffin was a reference to Paloma’s savage murder during the Celebrity Traitors game, providing an immediate visual gag before the identity of the award winner was revealed.

Alan admitted that the elaborate setup had completely fooled him.

“This is how thick I am, it was only when Paloma came out that I realised it’s me,” he said.

He also joked that being seated in the front row should perhaps have given away the fact that something was about to happen.

The comedian’s mood then changed as he became visibly emotional while accepting the Special Recognition award for his 20-year television career.

What began as an elaborate and knowingly camp reveal ended with a much more heartfelt moment as Alan struggled to hold back his tears.

Celebrity Traitors gives Alan Carr a second award

Alan wasn’t finished for the night, returning to the stage later after Celebrity Traitors won the Reality Competition category.

The BBC show beat The Traitors, Race Across the World and two series of I’m A Celebrity in the category.

As he collected his second award of the evening, Alan joked: “I bet you’re sick of me.”

Charlotte Church then praised Alan, Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga for showing tenderness and emotion.

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