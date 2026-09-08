Sir Tom Jones has broken his silence after being sensationally dropped from The Voice UK, with the legendary singer hitting out at ITV’s decision.

The 86-year-old Welsh star claims ITV told him “financial difficulty” was behind the decision to remove him from the coaching panel.

Tom says he only found out about the decision recently, despite it apparently being made “a while ago”.

Sir Tom Jones lashed out at ITV after being dropped from The Voice UK (Credit: ITV)

He has now made it clear that leaving the show was not his choice and revealed his frustration over a proposed reduced role.

Sir Tom Jones breaks silence after being dropped from The Voice UK

Tom addressed the shock news on Instagram, where he has 821,000 followers.

The singer explained that he had no intention of walking away from the ITV favourite.

He wrote: “To be clear, I did not want to leave The Voice as I love the show and really appreciate the audience.

“ITV made this decision – obviously a while ago, and I was just told recently. The reason given is because of a financial difficulty with insurance.

“They now say in the press they wanted to ‘refresh’ the show, and with a new coaching line-up there wouldn’t be a chair for me.”

Tom also revealed that ITV has discussed giving him a smaller role on the programme.

He continued: “They are making a much-reduced role where I would make an appearance but without being actually involved from the start, and I’m not thrilled about that.

“So the only thing I know right now, is that there’s never a good time to fire an 86-year-old who’s still pretty good at his job.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sir Tom Jones (@realsirtomjones)

‘We will never watch again!’

His comments quickly sparked a huge reaction from fans, with many making their feelings about ITV’s decision very clear.

One wrote: “Will never watch the voice again, Tom is the reason most people go on the voice! What a massive mistake from ITV!”

Another added: “Very short sighted of ITV – I and so many I know only watch it because of Sir Tom and his impromptu performances. We will be switching off in droves.”

A third penned: “This is such a terrible, terrible decision. It was only the other week when I heard you sing Tower of Song which brought a tear to my eye (as pretty much everyone else who was there) because your voice is incredible.

“You are a genuine legend and we need people like you now more than ever to inspire others and share your wisdom.”

And someone else simply wrote: “Yup. I’m out.”

Cheryl has been tipped for a coaching chair (Credit: ITV)

Tom Jones leaves The Voice as panel line-up changes

The news of Tom’s departure from The Voice UK broke last night, with the singer set to lose his team and famous red chair when series 15 is filmed later this month.

However, insiders have claimed ITV is considering a smaller role for the star. This could see Tom make an appearance later in the series and help contestants.

The shake up follows Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher’s reported exit from the ITV programme’s coaching line up.

Rapper Aitch is expected to replace the McFly pair, while Cheryl Tweedy is reportedly being lined up as another new coach.

Kelly Rowland and will.i.am are both expected to return, creating a very different panel for the next series.

Tom has been part of The Voice since the talent show launched in 2012. He missed the 2016 series when Boy George stepped in, before returning when the programme moved to ITV in 2017.

He has remained a regular fixture in one of the show’s famous red chairs ever since and has built a strong following among viewers.

Filming for The Voice UK series 15 is due to begin in Manchester on Friday. The new series is scheduled to air in 2027.

An insider told us: “ITV absolutely loves working with Sir Tom. They are in talks with him and are hopeful he will return to the series.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

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