Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say King Charles’ latest guidance caught them off guard after their return to Britain.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “We were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance.”

The letter confirmed that the Sussexes’ royal position is unchanged, while drawing a clear line between family status and official duties.

However, palace sources told the Daily Mail that Harry’s team received the letter before its public release. They said officials did not consult the Sussexes about the contents beforehand.

That creates a dispute over the warning they received, rather than the guidance’s actual terms.

Meghan and Harry have reacted to King Charles’ letter through their spokesperson (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles’ letter confirms Harry and Meghan’s private status

Lord Benyon, the Lord Chamberlain, issued the guidance on Monday at the king’s direction.

The letter reportedly went to more than 100 senior stakeholders across government, the military and the Lord Lieutenancies.

It followed requests for clarity after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved back to the UK.

The letter states that they remain outside the group carrying out representative duties for the Sovereign. Harry and Meghan therefore do not represent King Charles during public appearances or charity work.

They conduct their charitable projects privately, outside official royal business.

The letter describes their position as “akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests”. This distinction matters as the couple prepare for more public-facing activity in Britain.

Harry and Meghan’s titles remain unchanged

Despite the firm wording, Harry and Meghan remain the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Queen Elizabeth II gave them those titles when they married in 2018.

They also retained their HRH styles after stepping back from royal duties in 2020. Instead, the agreement placed those styles in abeyance. The couple retain them but do not use them publicly.

The new guidance repeats that position and says their formal status has not changed. Their UK return has therefore altered their location, not their role within the monarchy.

King Charles clarified the Sussexes’ royal status in the letter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan raise security timing concerns

Reports say Harry and Meghan are concerned about the letter’s timing amid discussions over their UK security arrangements.

The Royal and VIP Executive Committee will reportedly consider their protection. The Home Office body handles decisions on royal security.

Harry lost automatic taxpayer-funded police protection after leaving official royal duties and later challenged that decision.

The couple have continued seeking armed protection following their move back with their children.

Palace sources have rejected any connection between the letter and security deliberations. They told the Daily Mail that officials circulated the guidance for clarity and transparency.

This leaves two separate questions in play. The letter restates their non-working status, while Ravec will determine any security outcome.

What King Charles’ guidance means next

Harry visited a London production studio after returning to Britain. That appearance involved private work, rather than an engagement on behalf of the king.

Future charity visits can continue, but the letter says the couple will undertake them personally.

For Harry and Meghan, the surprise centres on the rollout. For the palace, the message is that the 2020 boundaries remain firmly in place.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dealt blow as William and Kate’s ‘plan’ for Sussexes after UK return ‘revealed’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.