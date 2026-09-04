Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dealt blow as William and Kate’s ‘plan’ for Sussexes after UK return ‘revealed’

Prince William and Princess Kate plan to carry on unchanged after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK return, according to reports.

A friend of William and Kate told the Daily Mail: “William and Catherine will continue their lives of public service.”

The friend added: “They intend to lead by example.”

The claim follows Harry and Meghan beginning an extended UK stay with their family last week.

The Waleses have not publicly commented on the Sussexes’ return.

Prince Harry and Meghan have yet to publicly reconcile with Prince William and Princess Kate (Credit: Shutterstock/SplashNews.com)

Prince William and Kate reportedly plan to keep their distance

The friend also dismissed geography as a factor in the Waleses’ reported approach.

They said to the newspaper: “It makes no difference if Harry and Meghan are in Oxfordshire, California or Timbuktu.”

It’s claimed William and Kate intend to keep their distance. Their existing focus on royal duties would continue without any immediate public reconciliation.

Earlier reports claimed Prince William was not prepared to appear publicly alongside Harry after the duke’s return.

Reports claimed William wanted meaningful private progress before any joint event implied the brothers had reconciled.

Together, the reports describe a cautious approach following years of tension between the two couples.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle settle back in Britain

Harry and Meghan arrived in England with their family on August 26. The family travelled privately from California before landing at Birmingham Airport.

The move comes six years after the Sussexes stepped back from royal work. It’s understood they planned to remain for an extended period.

They are expected to continue their independent businesses from a non-royal residence. It’s believed the couple are considering living in the Cotswolds.

That location would place them roughly two hours from William and Kate’s Windsor home.

Page Six reported that Harry wanted to be closer to King Charles during his cancer treatment. It also said the couple hoped their children could develop stronger relationships with relatives.

The king reportedly learnt about the decision days before the news became public.

Prince William and Meghan have moved back to the UK (Credit: Shutterstock/Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

World Rights

Prince William and Harry’s strained relationship remains central

The brothers’ damaged relationship remains an important part of the latest claims.

Public tensions grew after the Sussexes’ Oprah Winfrey interview, Netflix series and Harry’s 2023 memoir, Spare.

Harry and Meghan did not meet William and Kate during an earlier summer visit. That trip included time with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House.

Read more: Meghan Markle shares personal statement following death of friend Gloria Steinem

Royal reporter Tom Sykes told Page Six the move could create extra challenges for William as the future king.

Until either household comments, any future contact between the couples remains unclear. For now, the reported strategy appears to favour continuity over reconciliation.

ED! contacted Kensington Palace about the latest report.

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