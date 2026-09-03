Queen Camilla shares three-word health update after summer break

Queen Camilla has shared a wry health verdict after her summer break in Scotland with the King.

Dance teacher Sarah Platt prompted the remark by asking how she felt during an engagement at the Royal Academy of Dance in London.

The Queen takes dance lessons at Clarence House with Sarah, alongside friends and staff.

Camilla gave a health update (Credit: Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Queen Camilla puts academy role in focus

When asked how she felt, the 79-year-old said: “I’m still standing! But I’m a little creaky.”

Camilla’s visit reflected her formal connection to the academy, beyond her light-hearted health remark.

She became its patron after Queen Elizabeth II died. Camilla had also opened the headquarters in 2022 and commented on changes inside.

Academy students welcomed the Queen when she arrived. The engagement later concluded with an academy honour.

Camilla presented the Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Award to ballet choreographer Christopher Wheeldon.

Queen Camilla hears how dance reaches different communities

One project involved Fireflies Ballet Classes for the Cancer Community, founded by RAD teacher Natalie Hall in Battersea.

Fireflies uses ballet and music to create room for reflection among people affected by cancer. The classes also offer a welcoming environment.

Queen Camilla attended an engagement in London yesterday (Credit: Shutterstock)

Camilla told participants: “It’s so uplifting. It gives you a bit of a buzz and makes you feel a lot better. I love it, and you were brilliant!”

Older dancers also formed an important part of the engagement.

Camilla met people taking part in Move to the Musicals, which is designed for those aged 55 and above.

Its movement exercises aim to support balance, coordination and posture. Sarah also created the academy’s Silver Swans programme for those over 55.

Queen Camilla watches young dancers and greets familiar faces

Camilla watched teenage boys perform a street dance routine to Michael Jackson’s Jam. The group came through Step Into Dance, which provides free lessons across London and Essex. It supports youngsters who might otherwise miss out.

The queen met Strictly royalty too (Credit: Harry Schofield/Cover Images)

The boys, aged 13 to 16, had only half an hour to practise before performing for the Queen.

Camilla also observed a tutoring session involving 19-year-old ballet dancer Shani Moran.

Dame Darcey Bussell and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Angela Rippon were among the familiar faces present.

Camilla greeted Dame Darcey with kisses on both cheeks. She has previously described herself as one of Strictly’s “greatest fans”.

Queen Camilla returns to London after Scotland break

The engagement took place yesterday (Wednesday, September 2) at the Royal Academy of Dance’s London headquarters.

Camilla wore a navy dress with white polka dots for the occasion.

During the visit, she met older participants, people affected by cancer and young dancers.

Those encounters placed the academy’s work, rather than the Queen’s brief admission, at the centre of the engagement.

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