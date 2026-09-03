Charlotte Church has put her Welsh cottage up for sale, with the asking price set at under £750,000.

According to The Sun, it is a notable move for a star who once had an estimated £25 million to her name. The listing follows Charlotte’s admission that she is no longer a millionaire, a comment that surprised plenty of fans at the time.

The property itself is full of period charm. Exposed wooden beams run through the rooms, alongside brick walls and greenery throughout.

Charlotte has put her cottage up for sale (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Charlotte Church puts Welsh cottage on the market

The sale arrives roughly two years after Charlotte spoke candidly about her finances. Back in 2024, she told Closer magazine that the millions were long gone.

“I am not a millionaire anymore,” she said. She was speaking at the time about her decision to part with The Spinney, her former six-bedroom mansion.

Explaining what drew her to that house, she said its beauty mattered most. She also pointed to its size and its setting close to the forest.

It was a strikingly honest assessment from someone who grew up in the spotlight. And her journey from child star riches to a smaller life in Wales has been unusually public.

Charlotte on her fortune and Rhydoldog House

Charlotte shot to fame aged just 11. Six years of performing around the world followed, and she accessed her fortune at 18.

Her audiences were extraordinary for a teenager. They included US President Bill Clinton, Pope John Paul II, the late Queen and King Charles.

At the time, she even told reporters she planned to mark her 18th birthday with a £1million ruby-encrusted bra.

Years later, she took on a very different project. She transformed Rhydoldog House, a 15th-century property in Powys, Mid Wales, into a hippie wellness retreat.

Charlotte bought the house for £1.5 million in 2021. She has previously admitted sinking “pretty much” her whole life savings into it.

Charlotte said she is ‘comfortable’ but doesn’t have a lot of money (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Charlotte says she will keep working

The singer has been refreshingly blunt about what her spending means for her future. Put simply, she expects to keep working.

“I haven’t got a lot of money. I’ve got enough to be comfortable if I was reasonable for the rest of my life,” she told Stylist in 2014.

She then delivered the line that says it all. “But I’m not reasonable, so I will have to find a way to sustain my lifestyle.”

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