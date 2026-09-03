Olivia Attwood admits suffering from ‘guilty complex’ as she ‘navigates’ Pete Wicks romance

Olivia Attwood has admitted she is still working out how much of her Pete Wicks romance to share.

The presenter confirmed the relationship with a run of loved-up Instagram pictures. She joked in the caption that her followers had pushed her into a hard launch. Now she says the aftermath has not been simple.

Pete and Olivia went public with their romance (Credit: Cover Images)

Olivia Attwood on sharing her Pete Wicks relationship

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Olivia said: “We’re in the infancy of navigating it. So I guess we’re kind of working as it goes.”

Olivia and Pete first met in 2017 and became firm friends. Romance followed this year, after her marriage to footballer Bradley Dack broke down. She has spoken about her fears over how quickly things moved. Then came the couple’s PDA-packed Instagram content, which sent fans wild.

Olivia understands exactly why the pairing has caught people’s attention.

She reckons it is a crossover of two stars fans have followed for years. She also keeps an honest line of communication with her audience.

Even so, she wants to protect part of the relationship. Olivia says she is trying not to shut out followers who have been thrilled for the couple. But she is determined to hold some things back just for the two of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OLIVIA ATTWOOD (@olivia_attwood)

Why Olivia Attwood feels guilty about not oversharing

Olivia says her instinct is to reveal too much, never too little.

“I come from a reality background, and I’ve had cameras in my home, and I think that when I don’t share everything, I get a guilty complex!” she said.

The people around her keep reminding her she does not owe anyone an explanation. Olivia admits she still puts pressure on herself to share more than she needs to. She also forgets she is speaking to three million followers, rather than a group chat.

Bradley and Olivia split earlier this year (Credit: Cover Images)

Olivia Attwood’s hectic year after Bradley Dack split

It has been a relentless year. Olivia moved out of the Cheshire home she shared with Bradley and into a London flat.

There was little time to breathe. She hosted ITV2 reality series The Heat, then returned for a third series of The Price of Perfection. She has also kept up her podcast Olivia’s House. And she co-hosts The Sunday Roast on KISS Radio with Pete.

Her view is that now is the moment to push. She has no children and a strong team behind her. There are sacrifices, she says, but this is her hustle era. Next on the list is cracking America.

Read more: Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks send fans wild with PDA-packed content

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