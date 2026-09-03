Strictly Come Dancing pulls out all the stops with ‘huge Madonna tribute’ for 2026 launch show

Strictly Come Dancing has reportedly filmed a spectacular Madonna tribute for the opening show of its 2026 series.

The professional dancers are said to perform a mega mix of the pop icon’s biggest hits.

According to insiders, the number was recorded just days ago and is already being hailed as one of the show’s strongest group performances in years.

The Strictly dancers have apparently recorded a tribute dance to Madonna (Credit: BBC)

The timing is particularly significant for the BBC ballroom favourite.

Strictly is entering a genuine new era with hosting trio Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe, who are all taking on their new roles for the first time.

With so much focus on the revamped series, bosses are reportedly going all out to make its biggest routines count.

Strictly pros record ‘Madonna tribute’

A source told The Sun: “Strictly has paid homage to Madonna and it truly is spectacular.”

The routine was reportedly filmed a few days ago and brings together several of the American singer’s biggest songs.

The newest professional dancers are said to have some of the most eye catching parts.

“New professional dancers Aleksandra Isaeva and Lethabo Monametsi are front and centre, and alongside the other female pros they are all transformed into Madonna through the years,” the source added.

Aleksandra and Lethabo are among the five new professional dancers joining Strictly for 2026.

It certainly sounds like a memorable way for the pair to make their mark on the show.

Some familiar faces are also expected to have standout moments in the performance. Lauren Oakley, Jowita Przystal, Dianne Buswell and Alexis Warr are all reportedly given memorable parts.

Strictly Come Dancing 2026’s huge opening number is said to be a calculated move by BBC bosses.

“The BBC knows there are a lot of eyes on this new series and it’s really upped the ante with the group dances,” the source also told the publication.

The routine has been compared to last year’s Britney Spears tribute (Credit: BBC)

The Madonna performance has already drawn comparisons with the show’s Britney Spears tribute.

Last October, the professional dancers celebrated fellow pop star Britney with a huge routine featuring some of her biggest hits.

When does Strictly Come Dancing start?

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this month. The BBC has not confirmed the exact date, but the pre recorded launch show is expected to air on Saturday September 19, 2026.

Fans have already been able to apply for tickets for the first live show, which is scheduled for Saturday September 26.

Want a reminder of this year’s line up? You can check out all the celebrities taking part in Strictly 2026 here.

Read more: When does Big Brother 2026 start? ITV confirms return date as ‘unexpected twists’ promised for new series

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