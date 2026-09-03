Crissy Rock has made it clear she would love to land a permanent spot on the Loose Women panel following Denise Welch’s departure from the ITV show after more than two decades.

The Benidorm actress, 67, is no stranger to the lunchtime programme, having appeared as a guest several times over the years. But now she wants to take things further and become a regular panellist.

Crissy wants to join Loose Women (Credit: Shutterstock)

Crissy Rock eyes a Loose Women panel spot

Speaking to The Mirror, Crissy said: “I would love to be a panellist, instead of just going on talking.”

And when the possibility of taking Denise’s former seat was mentioned, the actress did not hesitate. “Oh yeah, I’ll have to get in there!” she said.

Crissy’s comments come at a notable time for Loose Women, which has seen two familiar faces leave the regular panel this year.

Denise stepped down after almost 25 years, while Nadia Sawalha is also no longer a regular on the show. It means there is now room around the table for some new personalities.

Denise explained that she was leaving because acting remains her first love and the thing she does best, with the star keen to pursue new opportunities.

Crissy, meanwhile, has built up decades of experience in stand-up and on screen. The Liverpool-born actress received critical acclaim for playing Maggie in Ken Loach’s 1994 film Ladybird, Ladybird.

Her other credits include Peak Practice, Brookside and Dalziel and Pascoe, while her stage work has included Cinderella, Snow White and Menopause the Musical.

Denise quit the show recently after 25 years on and off (Credit: ITV / Shutterstock)

Crissy Rock shuts down Coronation Street rumours

The actress also opened up about casting rumours that have followed her for years.

Following her appearance on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in 2011, reports suggested Crissy could be heading to Weatherfield. She was tipped to play the sister of Jackie Dobbs, portrayed by fellow Liverpudlian Margi Clarke. However, the role never came to pass.

“I’ve never done Coronation Street, ever,” Crissy said. “There was rumours, but it never, ever happened. It never came about.”

She admitted that she would have loved the opportunity to play Tyrone’s auntie on the cobbles.

As for the possibility of Benidorm returning, Crissy appears to be just as unsure as everyone else. The actress continues to hear speculation that the sitcom could make a comeback, but says she does not know any more about it.

Crissy is about to embark on a UK tour (Credit: Shutterstock)

What next for Benidorm star Crissy Rock

Crissy became a familiar face to viewers after playing hotel manageress Janey Yorke across the first four series of Benidorm.

The sitcom first arrived in 2007 and went on to run for 10 series at the Solana, with Sheridan Smith, Siobhan Finneran and Hannah Waddingham among the stars who appeared along the way.

The role helped cement Crissy’s place in showbiz and put her firmly back on the map. She had already enjoyed a career as an actress before Benidorm came along, but the show’s cult following proved to be a major turning point.

Crissy spoke about her future as she prepares to embark on a nationwide tour of the comedy Tits Up!. Meanwhile, Loose Women continues to air on ITV on a seasonal basis, running across 30 weeks of the year.

Read more: They’re back! ITV reveals exactly when Loose Women, Lorraine and This Morning’s Cat Deeley and Ben Shepard are returning

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