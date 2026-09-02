X Factor’s new judge contenders ‘revealed’ as Simon Cowell eyes ‘Gen Z’ reboot

Simon Cowell is reportedly working on a Gen Z focused reboot of The X Factor, with TikTok and YouTube voting at the heart of the new format.

The talent show could return as early as next year, according to reports in The Sun.

Social media apps are expected to play a major role in how viewers interact with the revived series.

Simon Cowell is ‘working on an X Factor reboot’ based heavily on social media (Credit: Splashnews.com)

A judging panel packed with social media stars is reportedly being considered to front the show.

TikTok sensation Pinkpantheress and actor and singer Yungblud are among the names said to be in the frame.

Singer Raye has also reportedly caught Simon’s attention, while X Factor OG Cheryl Tweedy could be in contention too.

The news comes as ITV confirmed a fresh spin off for Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions, which will mark the main show’s 20th anniversary in 2027.

The X Factor ‘social media’ reboot

An insider told The Sun that the X Factor revamp would be unlike anything previously seen on British television.

“The reinvention of The X Factor is set to deliver the first TV show of its kind – one that isn’t just a programme with bolt-on social media elements but has social media deeply integrated into the format,” the source said.

The insider said the idea is aimed at a younger audience who may never have watched the original show live. “It’s a way to bring in the young audience who, back in the day, were the mainstay of the talent show,” they explained.

Producers are reportedly considering ditching the traditional audition process altogether. Instead, hopefuls could upload performances online, with the public deciding whether they get a yes or no before a judge sees them.

Yungblud has apparently caught Simon’s eye as a potential judge (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Social media users could also be given wildcard powers, allowing them to bring back acts eliminated earlier in the competition. Viewers could even decide which songs and themes feature in episodes, according to The Sun.

The reported plan would see fans involved from the beginning of each contestant’s journey, rather than only having their say during the final vote. Acts could have their progress followed across TikTok and Instagram throughout the series.

Simon has teased major changes to the format for several years.

During a 2024 interview, he said: “I am going to do something brand new. It’s going to be hard work but I’m excited. I haven’t signed the contract yet… so I can say no more.”

Britain’s Got Talent’s YouTube success

The reported rethink comes after the huge online success of Simon’s other ITV show, Britain’s Got Talent. Its YouTube channel has amassed 27.5billion views, while clips from series 19 alone have been watched 1.8billion times this year.

Singing auditions account for much of that traffic, including Calum Scott’s cover of Dancing On My Own, which has been watched 407million times.

KSI’s place on the panel has also helped BGT reach a huge online audience, with the influencer boasting more than 52million followers across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and X.

Simon is reportedly hoping that kind of star power could give a new X Factor panel a similar boost. The reported target is to surpass the combined social media following of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing contestants and professionals. That figure is estimated at around 47million.

ITV’s Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, Kevin Lygo, discussed the wider trend at the Edinburgh International Television Festival.

Cheryl Tweedy could be the only OG judge on the new panel (Credit: ITV)

“It’s harder and harder now to bring people to new shows,” he said. He added: “That’s why you’re seeing more and more reboots everywhere.”

Neither ITV nor production company Talkback Thames has confirmed that The X Factor is returning.

Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions

Meanwhile, Simon’s other brainchild, Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions, will return as a bonus series in autumn 2027 to celebrate BGT’s 20th anniversary. It will consist of five prerecorded episodes followed by a live final.

Ant and Dec are set to return as hosts, while Simon, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and KSI will be back on the judging panel.

The all star line up will bring together winners, finalists and fan favourites from the UK version and its global spin offs.

Street dance duo Twist And Pulse, who were runners up in 2010 and champions of the 2019 all stars series, are among those tipped to return. Filming for BGT’s regular 20th series begins next month in Blackpool.

Ant and Dec are also launching a separate ITV format, Holey Moley, based on extreme crazy golf. The four part series is expected to air in early 2027.

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