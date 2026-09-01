They’re back! ITV reveals exactly when Loose Women, Lorraine and This Morning’s Cat Deeley and Ben Shepard are returning

Loose Women has been missing from ITV’s lunchtime schedule all summer, but the wait is finally almost over.

ITV has confirmed exactly when the popular panel show will return to screens, alongside the comeback of Lorraine Kelly’s morning programme.

And there’s good news for This Morning viewers too, with Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard also preparing to return after their summer break.

The best part? You don’t have long to wait.

When is Loose Women back? ITV confirms its return

Loose Women has been off air for almost seven weeks. Kaye Adams said goodbye to viewers on Friday July 17.

She told the audience at home: “Class is over! Ding, ding, ding, that’s the bell gone.

“That’s the bell for the end of term. For us as well, we’re done for the summer.”

However, Loose Women has still been making headlines while it has been away.

Nadia Sawalha has revealed she is taking legal action against ITV during the show’s hiatus.

The panelist claims she was dropped from the show because of her personal views on Palestine and the conflict in Gaza. A petition calling for her return has almost reached 91,000 signatures.

Meanwhile, Denise Welch has confirmed she has quit Loose Women. After 25 years on the panel, Denise said she wants to concentrate on her acting instead.

There have also been unconfirmed reports that two new panelists could join the show when it returns.

So, when can viewers expect Loose Women back on their screens?

Loose Women will return to ITV1 on Monday September 7, 2026. It will once again air in its usual 12.30pm lunchtime slot.

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley are also returning to This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard’s This Morning return date confirmed

This Morning has undergone a major schedule change over the summer, with Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard also taking their usual break since July.

The show’s main presenters are always given a lengthy summer holiday, leaving a string of familiar faces to take over the sofa.

Josie Gibson, Rylan Clark, Craig Doyle and Angela Scanlon have all stepped in during the summer. Paddy McGuinness, Andi Peters and Rochelle Humes have also taken turns presenting.

This Morning was also extended to a whopping three hours to fill the gap left by Loose Women at 12.30pm.

But the summer schedule is finally coming to an end. Cat and Ben will return to the hot seat on Monday September 7, with This Morning returning to its usual 10am until 12.30pm slot.

Lorraine Kelly will also return to work on the same day. Her morning show, Lorraine, will resume at 9.30am.

That means Good Morning Britain will once again run from 6am until 9.30am, rather than continuing until 10am.

So, will you be pleased to see ITV Daytime finally return to normal?

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Loose Women returns to ITV1 at 12.30pm on Monday September 7, 2026.