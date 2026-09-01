Alex Jones has given fans a rare personal glimpse of her family life, sharing a series of holiday photographs featuring her husband Charlie Thomson and their three children.

The One Show host, 49, enjoyed a sailing adventure around the Ionian islands of Greece with insurance broker Charlie and their children Teddy, nine, Kit, seven, and five-year-old Annie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson)

Alex Jones and rarely-seen husband

Among the photographs posted online was a rare picture of Charlie, who went shirtless in khaki shorts while on board the boat. Alex also appeared in several of the holiday snaps, including one in which she wore a loose-fitting green top.

The trip marked a first for the family, with Alex revealing that it was the children’s first sailing holiday. She shared a selection of memories from their time at sea, writing: “Some highlights of an incredible week that we will never forget.

“Yachting can conjure up ideas of grandeur but it is basically camping on the sea and it’s hot, especially below deck but it was so worth it because we saw some stunning places, eat the most delicious food and the company was top notch! Like minded families who made the week so memorable.”

It seems Alex was reluctant to see the holiday come to an end, as she admitted that she was already looking ahead to what next summer might have in store for the family.

‘Pure magic!’

Her famous friends were quick to react to the getaway, with Lauren Laverne leaving a message for Alex in the comments.

She wrote: “Pure magic! Can’t wait to hear all about it x.”

“The whole holiday looked AMAZING!!!” Sara Davies added.

“Looks amazing! We did a @neilsonholidays too, not tried a flotilla yet but love the look of that! xx,” Charlotte Hawkins remarked.

Alex and Charlie share three children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I thought I’d been depressed’

Alex met New Zealand insurance broker Charlie in 2011 before the pair married four years later in 2015. The Welsh broadcaster originally entered the television industry as a researcher after graduating from university.

The family holiday comes after Alex previously spoke candidly about the difficult period Charlie experienced with his health.

In 2023, she revealed that her husband had endured a mental health crisis after being diagnosed with Lyme disease and viral meningitis. Alex said Charlie had slipped into a severe depression and become a “shadow of himself”.

During an appearance on Gabby Logan’s podcast The MidPoint, the presenter recalled watching her husband “fall apart” while he battled the impact of his physical health problems. She later said that he was thankfully in a “much better place now”.

Alex subsequently reflected on the experience herself when she appeared on Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast in 2025, admitting that seeing Charlie’s struggles had changed her perspective on depression. She said: “I thought I’d been depressed but then I saw it and thought ‘no I haven’t.’”

The experience also prompted Alex to put greater emphasis on her own wellbeing, particularly for the sake of her children.

“I’m really, really aware that I need to be around for them, so I started to look after myself more,” she explained.

“I can’t bear the thought of leaving them. That sharpens your focus – you realise what’s important.”

Read more: Alex Jones admits she’s ‘slightly in denial’ as she opens up about ‘raging symptoms’

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