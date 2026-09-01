Singer Lionel Richie is reportedly in hospital after becoming ill during a recent concert.

The legendary singer, 77, was reportedly checked into an intensive care unit in St Louis, Missouri, after becoming ill following his show on Saturday night.

Lionel Richie reportedly checked himself into hospital at the weekend (Credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock)

Lionel Richie ‘in hospital’ after falling ill on stage

As reported by TMZ, the star had performed at The Muny in Forest Park. After becoming ill, he reportedly checked himself into a local hospital to undergo tests.

According to insiders, Lionel went to hospital as a precaution, with doctors investigating possible dehydration.

He apparently hopes to be discharged on Tuesday.

Lionel was performing his hit single, All Night Long, when he apparently asked a member of his team to bring him a chair.

Lionel had a health scare back in June (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lionel Richie’s recent health scares

The latest scare comes after the star was reportedly taken to hospital by ambulance following a dizzy spell during a gig in June.

He had to take a moment to sit down during a performance in Minnesota after reportedly telling the crowd he felt “dizzy”.

At the time, TMZ reported that the star halted his gig and was attended to by paramedics backstage before subsequently being sent to hospital.

Lionel later scrapped two concerts following the scare, in Chicago and Columbus.

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He went on to share a health update with fans. Taking to Instagram, Lionel shared some snaps and told fans he was “doing well”. He also said he was “grateful” to his fans.

The singer added: “Pittsburgh and Detroit were an absolute joy. The energy, the dancing, the faces in the crowd… we made real memories together. See you in Toronto… let’s party all night long!”

At the time, one fan said: “So glad you’re feeling better!”

Another commented: “I’m so glad you are doing well.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Lionel for comment.

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