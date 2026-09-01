Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Nicola discovers the truth about Jimmy’s double life, Charity is charged with murder as Robert schemes to defeat Joe

Emmerdale spoilers for next week see Nicola facing financial ruin after discovering Jimmy was leading a secret life she knew nothing about.

Elsewhere, Charity is facing a future behind bars after being charged with murder. But will Cain be her get out of jail card?

And, Robert takes advantage of Joe’s vulnerable state when he spies an opportunity for village domination.

Here are eight Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Nicola uncovers Jimmy’s secret life in Emmerdale spoilers

Nicola is facing a financial crisis (Credit: ITV)

1. Nicola learns a devastating truth

Nicola is struggling to come up with the money to pay for Jimmy’s funeral. In desperation, the grieving widow decides to cash in Jimmy’s haulage shares for Elliot. But Nicola is horrified when Caleb reveals Jimmy sold them for untaxed cash and carried on running the business to maintain appearances.

Nicola discovers Jimmy lied to her (Credit: ITV)

2. The shocks keep coming for Nicola

Nicola soon realises the money from the sale of the shares has gone. But the family’s financial crisis is even worse than she could have imaged. It turns out that Jimmy secretly remortgaged their home, which is now in arrears. Left with no other choice, Nicola has to struggle on. But what other nasty surprises await?

Robert gets one over on Joe in Emmerdale spoilers

Robert reveals his grand plan to Aaron (Credit: ITV)

3. Robert manipulates grieving Joe

Dawn’s death has left Joe a vulnerable wreck and Robert spies an opportunity for manipulation. After feigning a truce with his foe, Robert reveals his hidden agenda to Aaron. Not only does he plan on taking the farm from Joe, he also wants to seize The Hide from Gabby and Laurel. But will Robert succeed with his ruthless plan?

Joe reaches a big decision (Credit: ITV)

4. Joe decides his son’s future

Joe finally feels strong enough to go and visit his baby boy in NICU. Kim is there to support her step-nephew as he holds his son’s tiny hand through the incubator. Kim hopes this signals a breakthrough and means Joe is bonding with his child. Soon, Joe reveals he’s made a decision about baby Tate’s future. But what will it be?

Charity is in big trouble in Emmerdale spoilers

Charity feels like she’s run out of choices (Credit: ITV)

5. Charity is charged with murder

Charity’s fate seems sealed when she’s charged with murder. Now facing the prospect of living her days out behind bars, terrified Charity fears there’s no way out now.

Charity calls on Cain for help (Credit: ITV)

6. Charity sets Cain a mission

Just as Charity is starting to lose all hope she has a brainwave. Summoning Mack, Charity assigns her husband with a specific task. Mack follows orders and retrieves a St Christopher. He hands it to Cain, who understands at once what his cousin is asking him to do. But Charity has another shock in store for Cain when he pays her a visit.

Sarah is consumed with guilt in Emmerdale spoilers

Sarah is in total despair (Credit: ITV)

7. Sarah is in hell

Sarah’s world is totally shattered in the wake of her gran’s arrest and murder charge. But will she allow Charity to go down for a crime she didn’t commit?

Caleb looks unnerved (Credit: ITV)

8. Caleb is feeling the heat

Elsewhere, Lewis is all excited and can’t wait to share his happy mood with dad Kev. And Caleb looks hot under the collar. But who – or what – is making him sweat?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2026? A complete guide to departures, returns and new arrivals in the Dales