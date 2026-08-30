GK Barry reveals she was raped when she was 17 while on work experience

I’m A Celebrity star GK Barry has bravely opened up about being raped at the age of 17 by an older man while on work experience.

The social media star, 27, has recounted the harrowing experience in a new interview. She’s also opened up about it in her upcoming book, in the hope that it will help others who have been in a similar situation.

GK opened up (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

GK Barry opens up on being raped at 17

Speaking to The Sun, GK, who rose to fame on TikTok, revealed that she was raped by her boss on work experience during her second year in college.

GK – whose real name is Grace – explained that her boss offered her a lift to work. However, instead of driving to the office, he drove to a deserted car park and demanded oral sex.

“As we were driving in that morning, he kept touching my leg, which was making me uncomfortable, although I didn’t feel able to ask him to stop. There was a massive imbalance of power going on, which he was 100% taking advantage of,” she told the publication.

“I didn’t know what else to do except go along with what he was telling me. Resisting or fighting back felt like it might make things worse. There was never a moment in my mind where I thought I could say no to what was happening. I was only 17 and scared. I wasn’t able to process the situation and think logically.”

The ordeal happened when she was 17 (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

‘I was only 17 and scared’

Terrified, Grace continued work experience. On her final day, the boss sent all the other staff home, took her into a room, locked it, and raped her.

Grace said that at the time, she blamed herself and felt as though the work experience was a “make or break” moment as she was having to do an extra year at college after failing her GCSEs.

“Rape. It’s taken me 10 years to realise that’s what it was. I know now he had a position of power. He was significantly older than me. I have come to terms with the fact it was really [bleeped] up, and he shouldn’t have done it,” she said.

The star stayed silent for a year. However, when she heard another girl was going to do work experience at the same place, she confided in a teacher.

The police were informed, as was her mother, who was “in shock and devastated”.

GK has opened up in a new book (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Grace on the impact of the ordeal

However, after telling her story to a female police officer, the case was dismissed due to lack of evidence.

Grace then went to Nottingham Trent University where she did film studies. However, she admitted that she “went off the rails” as she struggled to come to terms with what happened.

The star admitted that she hasn’t had any therapy, but confided in her experience with her girlfriend Ella. She was incredibly supportive.

10 years on, the ordeal continues to have an impact on Grace. The star admitted she still fears bumping into her attacker when she goes home to Cambridge.

The star admitted that “it feels heavy” and she avoids places where she might encounter him. She also admitted that she doesn’t even like driving past the place she did her work experience.

She added that she “always thought rape was someone in a dark alleyway jumping out at you – but it wasn’t like that at all”.

The star shares her story in her new memoir, It’s Giving Life, in the hope that it will help others who have been in a similar situation.

If you have been affected by this story, you can contact Rape Crisis on 0808 500 2222 or visit their website.

Read more: Strictly pro Nadiya Bychkova was left ‘unhappy’ after complaining to BBC over ‘abusive colleague’: ‘Didn’t feel like enough was done’

What do you think of this story? Then leave us a comment on our Facebook page.