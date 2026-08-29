Brian McFadden’s pals ‘concerned’ I’m A Celebrity spin-off could be a ‘career ender’ for star

Brian McFadden’s pals are reportedly “concerned” about the Irish singer’s upcoming stint on new I’m A Celebrity spin-off, Wild Frontier.

The Westlife star, 46, is reportedly set to take part in the show, filmed in Canada, alongside bandmate Keith Duffy.

Brian is gearing up for his first reality appearance (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Brian McFadden’s pals ‘worried’ about star’s reputation

Brian’s pals are said to be worried that the “loose-lipped” star’s reputation could be impacted when the show airs.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “This is the first proper reality show Brian has signed up for, and there’s a reason for that – he’s very loose-lipped. Everyone is so worried he’ll end up getting cancelled after losing his temper, accidentally revealing some celebrity secret about one of his famous mates or spouting off his opinions on controversial subjects.

“Brian doesn’t care what people think about him and is happy to rant on about anything – but his friends are very concerned it’ll be a career-ender,” they then added.

Keith and Brian are teaming up (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)