Brian McFadden’s pals ‘concerned’ I’m A Celebrity spin-off could be a ‘career ender’ for star

Brian McFadden’s pals are reportedly “concerned” about the Irish singer’s upcoming stint on new I’m A Celebrity spin-off, Wild Frontier.
The Westlife star, 46, is reportedly set to take part in the show, filmed in Canada, alongside bandmate Keith Duffy.
Brian McFadden’s pals ‘worried’ about star’s reputation
Brian’s pals are said to be worried that the “loose-lipped” star’s reputation could be impacted when the show airs.
Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “This is the first proper reality show Brian has signed up for, and there’s a reason for that – he’s very loose-lipped. Everyone is so worried he’ll end up getting cancelled after losing his temper, accidentally revealing some celebrity secret about one of his famous mates or spouting off his opinions on controversial subjects.
“Brian doesn’t care what people think about him and is happy to rant on about anything – but his friends are very concerned it’ll be a career-ender,” they then added.
Bosses ‘delighted’ to have signed up Brian
However, whilst Brian’s pals are concerned, telly bosses are reportedly thrilled to have signed the star up for the show.
The source added that bosses believe Keith and Brian will bring “mischief” and “a lot of fun” to camp.
“Everyone’s really excited about this new format; the pairs element will get everyone talking. The casting team are hopeful they can cast celebrity duos, but may also include some stars and their non-famous family members or partners. Viewers will see the pairings undertake gruelling trials in the beautiful and unknown Canadian landscape and take on action-packed challenges to win food, all aiming to become the sole victorious pair,” they said.
ED! has contacted Brian’s representatives for comment.