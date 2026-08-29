Jack Osbourne opens up on mum Sharon’s grief for Ozzy: ‘The worry is there’

Jack Osbourne has opened up about his mum Sharon’s grief following the death of her husband, Ozzy, last year.

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy passed away last year aged 76 following years of health battles.

Jack admitted his concern for mum Sharon (Credit: CraSH/Shutterstock)

Jack Osbourne on Sharon’s grief for Ozzy

In a new interview with The Sun, Jack admitted he’s worried about his mum, Sharon, as she navigates life after Ozzy’s death.

“The worry is there for sure, but Mum has got a lot to live for still. There’s a lot of grandkids. She’s got a big family, she’s got a lot of love and a lot of support. She’s been very much leaning into that, which is good to see,” he said.

“Every son or daughter will worry about a widowed parent, especially when they’ve been married for so long. But it’s not something where I’m like, ‘Oh no, it’s gonna end badly sooner than we want’. Because we’re working on so much stuff, I’m with her a couple times a week, and we speak all day.

“She had to go to hospital recently with a stomach issue but she’s good,” he then continued.

Ozzy died last year (Credit: Paramount+/Everett/Shutterstock)

Sharon marks year since Ozzy’s death

Last month marked a year since Ozzy’s passing.

Speaking to the BBC, Sharon revealed just how Ozzy would want his fans to remember him.

“As Ozzy would say, ‘when you want to remember me, just yank up the music really loud, as loud as you can get it, and just head bang’,” she said.

She also added that she wants fans to remember Ozzy as “funny and charismatic and real”.

She also spoke about the Ozzy Day celebration hosted in Birmingham.

“This is the home of metal,” she said of Birmingham. “It’s Ozzy’s home, it’s where he was born, what he loved, and [Ozzy Day] wouldn’t work anywhere else. He loved this city, he loved its people. He was proud of being a Brummie, and that’s it.

“I can’t forget what Birmingham did for Ozzy, its such a huge part of my kids and me, and it’s who my husband is, what he is, what he will always be.”

Read more: Sharon Osbourne makes ‘surreal’ appearance at pub in late husband Ozzy’s hometown

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