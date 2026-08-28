Vicky Pattison’s husband ‘hit with fine’ as new business commits ‘criminal offence’

Vicky Pattison’s husband, Ercan Ramadan, reportedly faces a £375 penalty after his clothing company missed an accounts deadline.

The Sun reports that Endrick Clothing Ltd had to submit its accounts to Companies House by 25 June. Two months later, the online register showed an overdue notice, according to the newspaper.

Ercan and Vicky married in 2024 during a London ceremony at Marylebone Town Hall.

Vicky and Ercan got married in 2024 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ercan Ramadan’s vision for Endrick Clothing

Ercan launched Endrick Clothing from his garage after working on construction sites and in retail, The Sun reports. His idea centred on smart clothing that could combine style with accessible prices.

On the company’s website, Ercan writes: “I decided to not only sell suits but create a brand.”

He also says the label should use original designs and high-quality fabric while remaining widely available. Affordability sits at the heart of that pitch.

He adds: “I wanted to make sure that it was affordable.”

The company does not carry its founder’s name. Ercan reportedly chose Endrick because he prefers that name to his own.

Why Endrick Clothing reportedly faces a £375 penalty

Endrick Clothing’s reported two-month delay falls within the £375 penalty bracket cited by The Sun.

The filing rules set a £150 penalty for private companies that submit accounts up to one month late. Delays beyond one month and up to three months bring a £375 penalty.

The amounts then rise to £750 for delays between three and six months. A delay beyond six months attracts a £1,500 penalty.

The Sun also reports that filing rules class failure to submit company accounts as a criminal offence. Company directors could ultimately face court action if they continue to fail to file the required accounts.

ED! approached Endrick Clothing for comment.

Vicky Pattison and Ercan Ramadan shared married life on TV

Vicky became famous through Geordie Shore and later won I’m A Celebrity. She and Ercan shared more of their relationship after marrying in 2024.

The couple opened up about their private life in the reality series Vicky Pattison: Maybe, Baby? The programme followed Vicky as she discussed her fertility struggles.

They also share their home with their dogs, Max and Milo. Their marriage and family plans have featured heavily in their recent television work.

The reported Companies House issue concerns Ercan’s independent business venture. The penalty could rise further if Endrick Clothing’s accounts remain overdue.

Read more: Bikini-clad Vicky Pattison leaves followers ‘obsessed’ following romantic holidays with husband: ‘Absolutely stunning’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know. We want to hear your thoughts.