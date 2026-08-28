Katie Price is reportedly weighing up a documentary investigation into her marriage to Lee Andrews.

According to Closer, producers have approached Katie with plans to examine her husband’s background and the claims surrounding their relationship. The idea follows months of turbulence, including alleged affair messages involving Lee Andrews, which he denied.

The magazine describes the proposed documentary as an idea under discussion. Katie has not yet signed a deal.

Katie married Lee in January (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price documentary plan would examine her Lee Andrews marriage

The proposed programme would reportedly revisit the relationship from its earliest days. Producers would examine what Katie heard about Lee and which claims she believed, the magazine reports.

“Several high-profile documentary makers, including Louis Theroux, think the story of her marriage could make one of the most explosive celebrity investigations in years. The idea being discussed is far bigger than a standard documentary. Producers want to properly investigate who her husband really is, what she was told, what was true and what may have been hiding in plain sight. They want to help her discover the truth once and for all,” a source told Closer.

They continued: “Katie is fascinated by the idea because she feels like she will finally get answers. She is already joking that she’s about to become a detective in her own marriage, but underneath the humour, she is deadly serious about finding out what’s actually happened.”

The pair married in January, one week after meeting in person and their relationship has since faced intense scrutiny.

The source claimed the documentary could mark a change in Katie’s approach. They said: “For the first time, Katie seems ready to stop defending everything and actually question it.”

Katie recently appeared in the Sky docuseries Nothing To Hide. However, Closer claims this potential project would focus entirely on Lee and their marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Lee Andrews allegations could face fresh scrutiny

Closer reports that the proposed investigation would examine several serious allegations involving Lee. These include a claim that he defrauded a woman of £123,000 through an investment in his company.

The magazine also reports allegations that Lee fabricated parts of his CV. Pictures showing him with Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian also faced claims that AI generated them.

All these claims remain allegations. Lee denied fraud and criminal activity in a public video statement.

Lee disappeared from public view in May before Katie located him at Al-Awir prison in Dubai, Closer reports. He later claimed people had held him at gunpoint and accused him of espionage.

The magazine now reports that Lee is believed to be inside Al-Awir prison again. It also says his social media accounts have remained inactive for several weeks.

Katie Price reportedly wants control of the Lee Andrews story

The documentary’s appeal reportedly lies in giving Katie a chance to ask questions herself. Closer claims she wants a clearer account of the marriage, its promises and its disputed events.

Katie recently said: “I will be questioning [Lee] about a lot of things when he’s out… There is so much, and there is no smoke without fire. It’s ridiculous now.”

The source suggested that the process could prove emotional for her. It may require Katie to consider information that challenges what she previously believed about the relationship.

The insider added: “If she signs the deal, nothing would be off limits.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

Read more: Katie Price goes topless as she ditches wedding ring from Lee Andrews

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