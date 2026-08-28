King Charles expresses ‘profound sadness’ over death of his ‘dear cousin’ King Harald V of Norway

King Charles has paid a deeply personal tribute following the death of King Harald V of Norway at 89.

The Norwegian Royal House announced that Harald died at 6.35am on Friday morning. At 89, he was Europe’s oldest ruler.

The two kings shared close family ties and appeared together at major royal events. Harald attended the funeral following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022. He and Queen Sonja also sang God Save the King in support of Charles.

King Charles has paid tribute to Norway’s King Harald V following his death (Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

King Charles shares ‘profound sadness’ over King Harald V of Norway’s death

Charles issued his message through the royal family’s social media channels. He spoke for himself and Queen Camilla while remembering his relative and friend.

The king wrote: “It is with the most profound sadness that my wife and I have learned of the death of my dear cousin, King Harald V of Norway.”

Charles also praised Harald’s long reign and commitment to the Norwegian people.

He said: “For thirty-five years, King Harald served his people with unwavering dedication, guiding Norway through times of great change with warmth and humility.”

The king remembered Harald’s kindness, compassion and strong sense of duty. He also described the late monarch as a much-loved kinsman and friend.

Charles highlighted the close historical relationship between Britain and Norway. Britain was among the first countries to recognise Norwegian independence in 1905.

The countries established diplomatic relations that year. Charles said their connection grew stronger during the Second World War.

He concluded: “The Queen and I extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Queen Sonja and all her family, as Britain shares in Norway’s grief at this time of such heartbreaking loss.”

Charles signed the message with his personal signature and initial.

King Harald V has died at the age of 89 (Credit: JEANNE ACCORSINI/SIPA/Shutterstock)

How King Charles and King Harald V were related

King Charles and King Harald were second cousins once removed. Their connection ran through King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra.

Harald was the couple’s great-grandson. Charles is their great-great-grandson.

Their daughter Maud married Prince Carl of Denmark. He later took the name King Haakon VII after Norway gained independence in 1905.

Maud and Haakon’s son, Olav, was Harald’s father.

The royal bond continued through public visits and family occasions. Charles attended Harald and Sonja’s 60th birthday celebrations in Norway in 1997.

Norway’s royals hosted Charles and Camilla during a state visit in March 2012. They were then the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.

Harald later joined Charles, Camilla and the late Queen at the D-Day 70 commemorations in 2014.

King Haakon VIII succeeds King Harald V in Norway

Princess Ingrid Alexandra has become heir to the Norwegian throne following her grandfather’s death.

Her father, previously Prince Haakon, has succeeded Harald as King Haakon VIII. Princess Mette-Marit will become Queen Consort.

Royal tributes will also take place in Britain. Flags are flying at half-mast at Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Windsor Castle.

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The Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh has also lowered its flags. They will remain at half-mast until 8pm on Friday.

Royal arrangements will reportedly include a special musical tribute during Friday’s Guard Change.

King Harald had experienced several years of ill-health before his death. In August 2026, he spent time in hospital with haemolytic anaemia.

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