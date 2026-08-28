Emmerdale has dropped a huge hint over who was actually responsible for Jimmy King’s fatal crash into the wedding marquee this week.

*WARNING: Emmerdale spoilers for the episode airing on Friday August 28 follow in the article below, which has not aired on ITV yet, but is already available on ITVX and YouTube.

Nicola was with Jimmy when he died (Credit: ITV)

Goodbye to Jimmy King in Emmerdale

It has been a devastating week in the Dales, with Joe preparing to marry Dawn, Dawn planning to leave him and Jimmy getting ready to surprise Nicola with a romantic picnic.

Dawn eventually realised she had been tricked by Billy, Caleb and Ruby. She raced back to the village to beg Joe for forgiveness and ask him to marry her.

But just as she made her emotional plea, Jimmy King came crashing into the wedding marquee, sending debris flying and Joe and Dawn crashing to the ground.

Nicola happened to be riding past the crash site on her way to meet Jimmy and immediately rushed to help. When she found him inside, it was clear he was badly injured.

The couple shared heartbreaking scenes as they talked about renewing their vows and dreamed about their future together. But then Jimmy slipped away and died.

Nicola and Dawn were forced to escape the marquee when petrol began dripping, before it exploded with Joe Tate still inside.

The marquee exploded with Joe inside (Credit: ITV)

Did Joe Tate survive?

Following the huge explosion, emergency services arrived at the scene and Graham Foster pulled Joe from the wreckage.

We won’t spoil it for anyone waiting to watch tonight as to whether he lives or dies.

Dawn also appears to be okay for now, although she was taken to hospital where she went into early labour. Will she and her baby be okay?

Was Gabby responsible for Jimmy’s death? (Credit: ITV)

Who caused the crash in Emmerdale?

When Jimmy suddenly swerved off the road, there was no obvious explanation for why he lost control.

Now, though, Emmerdale has given us a major clue.

In the ITVX early release episode today (Friday August 28), DS Thea Ramsden is investigating the crash when an officer tells her that a second set of tyre tracks has been discovered.

Kim Tate is on the scene and makes it clear that if someone else was involved, they have a lot to answer for. She insists Thea needs to find whoever was responsible.

And then the camera cuts to Gabby, who is watching from a distance looking emotional and guilty.

That’s quite the signpost, isn’t it?

Could Gabby have been driving the other vehicle? Is she responsible for Jimmy’s death and, if so, will she confess?

Or is Emmerdale simply dangling Gabby in front of us as another red herring, with someone else still hiding in the shadows?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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