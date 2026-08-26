Emmerdale fans stunned by explosive wedding cliffhanger but spoilers reveal someone dies

Emmerdale fans have been left wondering who dies as Jimmy King’s car crashed into Joe and Dawn’s wedding marquee, leaving three lives hanging in the balance.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the soap’s huge wedding week, with it already confirmed that someone will die. But until now, fans had very little idea about how the tragedy would unfold.

Tonight’s episode (August 26) changed all of that as Jimmy’s car came crashing into the marquee while Joe and Dawn were inside, leaving all three characters in serious danger.

Joe was shocked when Dawn appeared (Credit: ITV)

Three lives at risk in Emmerdale

Dawn’s plan to escape with Billy and the kids quickly fell apart when she discovered that he hadn’t been honest with her.

After confronting him, Dawn was horrified to learn that she had effectively sacrificed her relationship with Joe over a lie.

Billy tried to convince her that there was no point going back because Joe now knew the truth. But Dawn refused to listen.

Instead, she decided to return to her wedding, determined to convince Joe to forgive her.

When Dawn arrived, Joe was understandably hurt and shocked by everything that had happened. But despite the chaos surrounding them, Dawn was still determined to continue with the wedding.

Neither of them could have predicted what happened next.

Suddenly, Jimmy’s car came crashing through the wedding marquee, knocking both Joe and Dawn to the ground.

All three characters are now trapped and could potentially die.

Emmerdale has already teased that not everyone will survive wedding week, leaving viewers with one huge question: who is about to lose their life?

Dawn begged Joe to forgive her (Credit: ITV)

Fans wonder who dies in soap ‘tragedy’

Fans will have to wait to discover exactly who dies, but viewers were left completely stunned by the latest cliffhanger.

Nobody appeared to see Jimmy’s involvement coming, with fans rushing to social media to share their reaction.

One wrote: “The ending of tonight’s Emmerdale. [bleep]. I just screamed. What an episode!”

Another added: “That cliffhanger was insane. How can we wait until tomorrow? I wasn’t expecting Jimmy to be involved at all in the wedding week.”

A third fan commented: “What an ending in today’s episode of Emmerdale. Well done everyone. Some great TV!”

Another shocked viewer said: “This episode ending is something else. I honestly didn’t see that coming, I initially thought it was Billy driving! And Graham’s reaction on the call got me so emotional!”

It’s been rumoured that Jimmy will die in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Who dies in Emmerdale?

With Joe, Dawn and Jimmy now all caught up in the shocking crash, fans know that at least one of them could be facing a tragic fate.

There have been reports for months that Dawn actress Olivia Bromley and Jimmy star Nick Miles were both leaving Emmerdale in dramatic circumstances. Could the wedding disaster finally explain their exits?

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw previously confirmed that there would be a death during the wedding week.

She explained: “The run-up to Dawn and Joe’s wedding will be far from straightforward but the week of the wedding is even more dramatic!

“The day will end in tragedy with the consequences having ramifications that will impact the villagers’ lives for years to come.”

Fans had already spotted possible clues that Jimmy’s time in the village could be coming to an end, while the dramatic trailer for wedding week led many viewers to believe Dawn would survive and that either Billy or Joe could be the one to die.

Now that Jimmy has been thrown into the middle of the disaster too, the question of who makes it out alive has become even harder to answer.

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