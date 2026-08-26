GMB host Ranvir Singh has revealed a lockdown moment that made her question how much wine she was drinking.

The Good Morning Britain presenter once wondered whether 11am was too early for a glass. When she checked the time, the thought left her frightened.

Alcohol and lifestyle choices have also prompted candid conversations among the GMB team. Susanna Reid gave up alcohol after health advice and later described changes to her skin and weight.

Ranvir shared her memory during an on-air conversation with Richard Madeley. They were interviewing a woman who had stopped drinking after consuming two bottles of wine daily.

GMB hosted a discussion about drinking on Wednesday (Credit: ITV)

GMB star Ranvir Singh explains why lockdown drinking worried her

The former Strictly Come Dancing star traced her concern back to the Covid lockdown.

At the time, Ranvir worked as GMB’s political editor. She also had to home-school her son, Tushaan, while dealing with the wider pressures of lockdown.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Ranvir said drinking “became really normalised” during Covid. She explained that she was working and home-schooling before returning home.

She recalled neighbours discussing afternoon drinking in their local WhatsApp group. Conversations about home-schooling stress and whether 4pm was too early for wine had become familiar.

However, her concern sharpened only a few weeks into lockdown.

Ranvir said this happened “probably three weeks into (lockdown)”. She opened the cupboard and wondered whether it was too early for wine.

She added: “And I looked at the clock and it was 11am! 11am! And I terrified myself.”

Ranvir Singh reflected on lockdown (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir Singh’s admission followed a GMB sobriety discussion

The segment began with a guest’s account of giving up alcohol. The woman said she had previously consumed two bottles of wine each day.

Her story prompted Ranvir to speak about her own past concerns. The presenter focused on a specific period when her work and family pressures had intensified.

She also remembered wine becoming part of ordinary social chatter during lockdown. Her candid account highlighted the moment she recognised that her own habits had changed.

NHS alcohol guidance following Ranvir Singh’s GMB confession

The NHS advises men and women not to regularly drink more than 14 units of alcohol each week.

Anyone consuming that amount should spread their drinking across at least three days. The health service also recommends several drink-free days each week for people trying to cut down.

Read more: Richard Madeley calls out GMB co-star Laura Tobin for behaviour on air

According to the NHS, regularly exceeding 14 units can increase the risk of harm to your health.

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