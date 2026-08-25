‘I can’t feel my mouth!’: Celebrity MasterChef’s Grace Dent horrified as Gladiator Dynamite serves her chilli packed dish

Celebrity MasterChef‘s Grace Dent is left struggling to speak after Gladiator Emily Steel serves up a seriously fiery dish.

Emily, better known to fans as Dynamite, brings the heat to the kitchen as Heat 2 gets underway.

Giorgio Locatelli somehow manages to swallow down the fiery sauce, but Grace is left unable to “feel her mouth” after tasting Emily’s dish.

Gladiator Emily Steel leaves Grace Dent unable to speak in Celebrity MasterChef 2026 (Credit: BBC)

The judge even accuses Emily of “hurling” chillies into her Signature Dish before serving it up.

Celebrity MasterChef’s Grace Dent ‘can’t feel her mouth’

Emily, 23, is one of five new contestants trying their luck in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen this week. Joe Pasquale, Emily Campbell and Shakira Khan made it to the semi finals after Heat 1 last week.

Emily is in the kitchen alongside comedian and actress Donna Preston, ex ballet dancer Eric Underwood, EastEnders’ Nitin Ganatra and YouTuber Tom Simons.

As usual, their first challenge is to produce their Signature Dish. Gladiator Emily calls on her Thai heritage for inspiration.

She cooks fillet steak marinated in chilli, soy and oyster sauce. She serves it with sticky rice and a papaya apple salad. A dish of tamarind and Nam Jim dipping sauce is served on the side.

It is the dipping sauce that really blows Grace’s head off. She takes deep breaths after tasting it before adding: “Wooo!”

Looking concerned, Giorgio asks her: “Are you okay?” Grace replies: “I’m good, I’m back in the room. But I’m sweating.”

Giorgio Locatelli is concerned and asks Grace if she is alright (Credit: BBC)

She then tells Emily: “Look, that sauce. I watched you hurl a healthy handful of dried chilli into there. And there’s huge pieces of quite vicious red fresh chillies… and I can’t feel the inside of my mouth.”

Grace then reassures her: “It will grow back, it will grow back…”

Who leaves Celebrity MasterChef tonight?

Grace and Giorgio discuss all of the Signature Dishes as the contestants head backstage. Unsurprisingly, Emily’s fiery sauce becomes a talking point.

Giorgio says: “Emily’s dish. The Nan Jim sauce was full of flavour. Maybe a little bit too full. Too much chilli.”

Grace laughs: “She’s called Dynamite as a Gladiator. I didn’t think she was putting it in her sauce, Giorgio!”

Nobody leaves the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen tonight. Everyone makes it through to Day 2 at the end of the Day 1 rounds.

But one celebrity cook will leave the competition in the next episode. Who has what it takes to make it all the way?

Celebrity MasterChef continues at 9pm on BBC One on Tuesday August 25, 2026

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2026 line-up complete

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