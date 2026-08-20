Emma Willis has lifted the lid on preparations for her Strictly Come Dancing hosting debut, and it sounds as though the show’s famous “keep dancing” farewell could be in line for a shake-up.

Emma will front the BBC favourite alongside Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe, with production already getting under way to work out how the new trio will share the spotlight.

Speaking on Magic Radio Breakfast, Emma revealed that the presenters are holding production days. They’re testing different ways of making the three-host set-up work. And with Strictly’s familiar sign-off traditionally built around two presenters, the 2026 series could end with something a little different.

Harriet Scott asked whether Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s much-loved “keep dancing!” farewell might be tricky to recreate with three hosts. Emma replied: “That is difficult with three.

“At the minute we’re having like loads of production days and we’re playing with who’s with who and how does it work. But I imagine we’ll need to have something!”

Emma stopped short of confirming a brand-new catchphrase. But her comments suggest the presenters and production team are already thinking about how Strictly’s final moments will work with its expanded hosting line-up.

Emma Willis will host Strictly alongside Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe (Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Emma Willis’ husband Matt Willis reveals secret Strictly casting process

Emma appeared on Magic Radio Breakfast with her husband, Busted singer Matt Willis, who also revealed just how secretive the process of landing her Strictly role had been before the official announcement.

“In our house it was such a secret, the whole process was like casting the next Bond!” Matt said.

He added: “Secret addresses, turning up to studios that were blacked out, everything about it was so secretive. I was like this is so exciting!”

Emma admitted that even they were kept in the dark about where the process was heading. “We didn’t know where we were going – we were just put in a car,” she explained.

With preparations now officially under way, Emma said the reality of the job is finally starting to sink in. She added: “But I’m so excited. We’ve literally just started and now it feels real and I can’t wait, I’m getting all tingly!”

Why Strictly’s ‘keep dancing’ sign-off may change

Emma, Josh and Johannes will replace Tess and Claudia for the new series. The outgoing presenters traditionally ended each show by saying “keep dancing” together while clasping hands and pretending to waltz.

But the move to a three-presenter Strictly line-up means that familiar two-person routine may not work in quite the same way. Emma, Josh and Johannes could instead come up with a farewell that better suits their own chemistry.

For now, the production process is still in its early stages, with the team working out how the presenters will divide their duties. Viewers may have to wait until the launch show to find out whether “keep dancing” survives the big change.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly left Strictly last year (Credit: BBC)

Will Emma and Matt Willis continue hosting Love Is Blind UK?

Emma’s new Strictly role will not bring her work with Matt on Love Is Blind UK to an end. The couple have hosted the Netflix dating programme since 2024, and its third series arrived this week.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One next month with its launch show.

Read more: Emma Willis shares wholesome family holiday photos with rarely-seen children as she admits ‘absolute chaos’

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