Rob Lowe’s niece makes heartbreaking vow to younger sister following her tragic death at 13

Rob Lowe’s niece Mabel has vowed to keep sister Fiona’s memory alive following the 13-year-old’s death.

The 17-year-old shared childhood photographs on Instagram alongside a deeply personal message for her younger sister.

Her tribute followed confirmation that Fiona had died by suicide aged 13, shortly before her 14th birthday.

Fiona died aged 13 (Credit: Instagram)

Mabel Lowe vows to honour Fiona’s memory

Mabel posted a series of images showing the sisters together through different childhood moments.

Pictures showed them playing on the beach, dancing at home, and enjoying family picnics and outings.

“I love you so much Fiona,” Mabel wrote.

She continued: “I wish your short time here was easier and I hope your mind is at ease now.”

Her central promise was: “I will honor you forever and keep your memory alive.”

Mabel also said she would love Fiona forever and hoped her sister understood the depth of that love. Kim responded beneath the post, telling Mabel that she loved her.

The tribute drew messages of sympathy from several actors.

Jeremy Renner offered his deepest condolences to Mabel and the family. Jessica Capshaw called the post a beautiful tribute and sent love to the Lowes. Ashley Benson, who appeared with Chad in Pretty Little Liars, responded using dove and prayer emojis.

Rob is Chad’s brother (Credit: HNW/Plux/Shutterstock)

Chad Lowe and Kim Painter remember Fiona

Fiona was the daughter of director Chad Lowe and producer Kim Painter. She was also Mabel’s younger sister and had been due to turn 14 within weeks. Chad and Kim shared a family statement on September 29, confirming their devastating loss.

They remembered Fiona as a loving, clever and creative girl who adored dancing. Their statement said her sisters adored her and described Fiona as the light of their lives. The couple asked for prayers and privacy as the family mourns.

Fiona died in Los Angeles on Tuesday. A medical examiner confirmed on Thursday that she had died by suicide.

Rob Lowe reportedly supports brother Chad

Rob Lowe is Fiona’s uncle and Chad’s older brother. Sources told journalist Rob Shuter that Rob set aside everything else to be with Chad.

One account claimed supporting his brother became Rob’s immediate priority after he learnt the news.

Another said Rob knew he could not remove Chad’s grief, but could make sure he felt supported.

The family has otherwise asked for space during an intensely painful period.

Fiona Lowe’s family shares crisis support

The family’s original statement also directed readers towards US crisis support.

If you or someone you know is affected, call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

People in the US can also text Crisis Text Line at 741741.

Read more: Alison Hammond shares health update in hospital bed after suddenly falling ill during live This Morning episode

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page