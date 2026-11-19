Coronation Street is heading for a Christmas filled with explosive secrets, cruel manipulation and heartbreaking moments, with the latest spoilers promising plenty of drama on the cobbles.

Bethany is desperately trying to keep her pregnancy under wraps, but Maria is about to uncover a major secret. Could she use what she discovers to turn the Platts’ Christmas upside down?

Meanwhile, Ross continues to cause misery for those around him, with Gary Windass and Fiz Dobbs both caught up in his latest schemes. Can anyone stop him before he goes too far?

And while some families face a festive season they’d rather forget, Debbie and Ronnie are preparing for an emotional Christmas of their own.

Here’s everything we know about the Christmas drama ahead in Coronation Street.

Bethany can’t hide the truth forever (Credit: ITV)

1. Bethany’s pregnancy secret threatens to destroy Christmas

There’s unlikely to be much festive cheer in the Platt household this year, as Bethany continues to hide her pregnancy secret. But her efforts to keep the truth buried look set to come crashing down.

Viewers know that Kit is the father of Bethany’s baby, following their one-night stand while Sarah was in prison. Now Sarah is free and back with Kit, Bethany has been keeping the truth to herself.

However, that could all be about to change.

Maria discovers an explosive secret about Bethany’s pregnancy, but exactly what has she found out? Has she uncovered Kit’s involvement?

There’s already plenty of bad blood between Maria and Sarah, given that her husband Gary is behind bars for covering up Sarah’s murder of Theo.

Could Maria use Bethany’s secret as a weapon against Sarah? She’s certainly got reason to want to make her life difficult.

Whatever Maria discovers, it looks increasingly likely that Bethany’s carefully guarded secret will finally come out this Christmas.

Gary is hoping for an early release, but Ross has other ideas in Coronation Street this Christmas (Credit: ITV)

2. Ross makes life difficult for Gary in Coronation Street

Gary is desperate to secure an early release from prison, hoping that by keeping his head down and serving his time, he can get back to his family sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately, Ross has other ideas.

Having already been bullying Marco, Ross is now turning his attention to Gary and is determined to maintain control of the situation.

Could his latest schemes put Gary’s hopes of an early release in jeopardy? And will Gary be forced to spend another Christmas behind bars, away from the people he loves?

Fiz is determined to expose Ross (Credit: ITV)

3. Fiz fights to protect her family from Ross

Fiz is becoming increasingly suspicious of Ross and knows he’s done something to Cassie. Now she’s terrified that she could be his next target.

Ross has made no secret of his dislike for Fiz, but his manipulation doesn’t stop there. He’s also been getting inside Tyrone’s head, with Tyrone convinced that his father is harmless and simply wants to build a closer relationship with him.

As the festive season approaches, Fiz finds herself increasingly worried about the danger Ross could pose to her family.

His mind games are becoming more sinister, but can Fiz get through to Tyrone before it’s too late? She needs him to see his father for who he really is, but that could prove easier said than done.

Abi is feeling really lonely this Christmas (Credit: ITV)

4. Abi heads down a path of self-destruction

It’s been relatively quiet for Abi recently, but that could be about to change as loneliness begins to take its toll.

Following her affair with Carl Webster, the brother/nephew of her husband Kevin, Abi has found herself increasingly isolated.

There had been some hope of a reconciliation with Kev, with recent scenes suggesting the pair were becoming more relaxed and intimate around each other.

However, Abi’s growing loneliness is now pushing her towards self-destruction.

Can someone step in and help her before she spirals further? Or is Abi heading for another devastating period in her life?

Sally and Tim want a happy Christmas (Credit: ITV)

5. Sally and Tim struggle to afford Christmas in Coronation Street spoilers

Christmas is supposed to be a time for family, but Sally and Tim have plenty of worries as the festive season approaches.

Things have been difficult since Sally lost her job at the factory, with the couple struggling to keep up with the cost of living.

Money has become so tight that they’ve even had to stop Joanie from going on a school trip because they simply couldn’t afford it.

And as Christmas gets closer, their financial situation doesn’t appear to be improving.

Can Sally and Tim find a way to give their family the happy Christmas they’re hoping for? Or will money worries put a dampener on the celebrations once again?

It’s a bittersweet Christmas for Debbie and Ronnie (Credit: ITV)

6. An emotional Christmas ahead for Debbie and Ronnie

It’s a bittersweet festive season for Debbie and Ronnie, who will be spending the holidays together despite the heartbreaking reality of Debbie’s declining health.

There will still be moments of romance and warmth, with the wider community coming together for a Christmas to remember.

But with Debbie’s health continuing to deteriorate, the celebrations are likely to be particularly poignant for those closest to her.

It looks set to be a festive season full of emotion, as the Street comes together to support Debbie and Ronnie during an incredibly difficult time.

Read more: Coronation Street boss reveals spoilers ahead

Coronation Street usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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