‘I don’t get it!’ Coronation Street fans confused as ITVX episode reveals huge bombshell for Bethany

This episode of Coronation Street, which focuses on Bethany, has not yet aired on TV, but it is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Soap fans have been left with plenty to talk about after today’s episode ended on a dramatic cliffhanger, with Bethany facing news that could change her life forever.

And while viewers may have seen the pregnancy twist coming, there’s one big question nobody can seem to agree on: who is the father?

Todd tells Sarah the truth about Kit’s cancer (Credit: ITV)

What happens to Bethany in Coronation Street today?

As Bethany gets ready to go and visit Sarah in jail, Kit checks that Jodie’s recording about their night together has been deleted. Bethany confirms that it has, and Kit’s happy that any evidence has been destroyed.

Kit reminds Bethany that he doesn’t want Sarah to know about his cancer. She is adamant that she has a right to know, but Kit stands firm.

Later, Ryan takes Bethany for breakfast before she leaves for the prison. He tells her she is doing an amazing job at keeping everything running at home while Sarah is in jail. Bethany looks guilty, knowing that she has done something that would break her mum’s heart if she ever found out.

At the prison, Bethany works hard to stop Todd from revealing Kit’s cancer. However, Sarah seems convinced that her ex is refusing to be a character witness because he thinks she’s going to be found guilty. Todd is keen to reassure her, and despite Bethany warning him not to, he eventually blurts out the truth.

Sarah is understandably shocked to know that the man who she almost married is fighting for his life. But as Bethany and Todd answer all her questions, Bethany starts to feel lightheaded.

Despite claiming that she is just stood up too quickly, it is clear Bethany is hiding something.

Bethany is stunned to find out she is pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Bethany discovers she’s pregnant

Later that evening, Bethany is in the bathroom when Kit knocks on the door. She lies, saying she’s getting out of the shower, and he says he is going out for a bit.

Once he has gone, Bethany comes out of the bathroom with a pregnancy test. She has an agonising wait for the result to show, and while she’s watching it, Ryan calls.

As he suggests they have a pizza and film night, Bethany sees the lines on the pregnancy test, confirming that she is pregnant. And, as she tells him not to come over because she wants a quiet night, a tear rolls down her cheek as she knows her life has just changed forever.

Bethany is having a baby, but who’s the daddy? (Credit: ITV)

Fans are confused about the pregnancy twist

Most fans saw the pregnancy twist coming – after all, it is a classic soap twist when a character sleeps with someone they shouldn’t.

However, they’re confused about who the father is. Is it Kit’s baby, or could Ryan be the daddy?

“Bethany is pregnant, and I have a question. Is it Kit’s baby, or did she sleep with Ryan too?” said one fan on X.

Another viewer agreed: “I don’t feel like this Bethany pregnancy is setting up a ‘who’s the daddy’ storyline between Ryan and Kit, otherwise, they would have made it clear Bethany and Ryan slept together!”

“Bethany’s pregnant, but is the dad Kit or Ryan? I really hope Ryan doesn’t end up getting involved in that mess!”

With Bethany now facing an unexpected pregnancy and viewers divided over who the father could be, the big question is whether Coronation Street is setting up a dramatic paternity storyline or if the answer is more straightforward than fans think.

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