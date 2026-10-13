Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Rhona issues a terrifying warning about Tom King as Belle’s nightmare returns

Tom King is being released from prison and Belle finds out the horrifying news in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

As Kammy and Cain rush to protect her, Belle is overwhelmed, but then Rhona has a warning too. Will Cain be forced to act to keep Belle safe?

Elsewhere, Kim has no idea the lengths Thea is going to to get revenge on her. But will she figure it out?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Belle gets terrible news about Tom (Credit: ITV)

1. Belle’s worst nightmare

Belle’s Victim Liaison Officer arrives with news of Tom. And it’s bad news as she reveals that Tom will be released from prison soon.

Belle is reassured that he’ll be subject to strict licence conditions, but she is clearly not okay with this. Kammy is worried for her.

2. Has Tom King really changed in Emmerdale spoilers?

Belle tells Nicola the news and Charles overhears. As Nicola wrestles with whether to help Jimmy’s nephew, Charles steps in and explains that he has been seeing Tom in his role as prison chaplain. He insists Tom has accepted he is to blame. Belle is overwhelmed as Charles says Tom wants her forgiveness.

Belle wants to face her demons, but is it a good idea? (Credit: ITV)

3. Belle makes a big decision about Tom

Tom is already back on Belle’s mind, and she’s struggling to cope before he’s even been released. She decides she has to confront the issue head on by visiting him.

However, Cain and Kammy advise her not to and she agrees. But she is terrified as she knows he will just seek her out himself when he is released.

Rhona helps Belle, but is privately concerned in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

4. Rhona issues a warning

Rhona provides a listening ear for Belle, who has lived experience after her ex-husband and rapist Pierce Harris was released from prison. Belle is able to take control back and she soon feels more optimistic.

However, privately, Rhona goes to Cain and warns him Tom could be more dangerous than ever if he returns. What will Cain do about it?

Belle can’t cope with Kammy right now (Credit: ITV)

5. Kammy makes a declaration in Emmerdale spoilers

Desperate to protect Belle, Kammy suddenly tells her he loves her. However, Belle runs off. She can’t cope with the declaration or find a way to respond. How will Kammy take the rejection?

Kim has no idea Thea is targeting her (Credit: ITV)

6. Thea thinks she knows Kim’s secret

Worried about Joe, Kim continues to guard her secret that Graham and Baby Tate are in a cottage until Joe is ready to have him home.

However, Thea overhears a conversation between Kim and Lydia and jumps to the wrong conclusion abut the baby. Serena urges Thea not to do anything she’ll regret, but Thea is already plotting…

A social worker throws Kim as she’s caught in her lie in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

7. Kim’s thrown by a social worker in Emmerdale spoilers

A social worker soon turns up at Home Farm demanding to see Joe. She has had a report of an illegal adoption. Will Kim be able to save Joe’s skin?

8. Kim’s secret exposed by Thea?

Not deterred when one scheme doesn’t work out, Thea is still on a misson to bring Kim down. So she watches her and soon gets access to Kim’s phone.

Thea downloads some messages and sets off on a search. Will she find something?

9. Sarah and Aaron want answers

The poker game last week resulted in the £100k prize pot going missing. It’s looking very likely someone stole it and the players want to find out who. Aaron and Sarah decide to interrogate the suspects, but will they find out what happened to it?

Joe wants nothing to do with Gabby in Emmerdale spoilers, but can she talk him round? (Credit: ITV)

10. Joe can’t forgive Gabby

Gabby tries to empathise with Joe and his grief. But he isn’t interested in making friends. They’re still at odds with each other, so how can she make this right?

Lydia and Kim talk at crossed purposes, but how will Lydia react when she realises? (Credit: ITV)

11. Lydia disappointed by Kim Emmerdale spoilers

Sam is determined to find a job for Samson on his release. Lydia thinks she has it sorted, believing Kim has offered him work at Home Farm. However, she is soon upset when Kim says she’s got her wires crossed and there is no job for him.

Sabotage is Sadie’s mission, but will she get away with it? (Credit: ITV)

12. Sadie meddles in the Miligans’ marriage.

Determined to seduce Caleb and split him and Ruby up, Sadie keeps going on her mission. Making a note of their dinner plans, she sets about making sure it doesn’t happen. But will Ruby or Caleb grow suspicious?

What is Liam up to? (Credit: ITV)

13. Liam’s behaviour arouses suspicion in Emmerdale spoilers

Chas notices Liam is behaving strangely. She watches him sure something is going on. But what is Liam playing at? And will he reveal all to Chas?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!