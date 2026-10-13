Former Strictly pro Vincent Simone reveals why Delta Goodrem has got ‘hardest job’ amid rib injury

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Vincent Simone has said Delta Goodrem faces the “hardest job” on the show.

Delta and her professional partner Kai Widdrington have topped the leaderboard for the past two weeks on Strictly. Last weekend, Delta received the first nine of the series.

Unfortunately, they won’t be dancing on this weekend’s show due to Delta suffering a rib injury.

Before news of her injury emerged, professional dancer Vincent made a prediction about Delta’s future in the BBC competition.

Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington have topped the Strictly leaderboard for the past two weeks (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Delta Goodrem faces ‘hardest job’

Vincent Simone, who appeared on Strictly from 2006 to 2012, was speaking to Paddy Power Games .

When asked if the Glitterball is Delta’s to lose at this early stage, Vincent said: “Well, we’ve had it in the past as well. There’s been people like herself; they’re just super talented and so gorgeous to look at. She’s got the hardest job because, you know what they say, once you’re on top, the only way you can go is down.

“She needs to probably work harder than anybody else because she needs to stay up there. The only thing about people like Delta, that we’ve seen in the past, is that if one day she ends up in the middle of the leaderboard, there’s a big chance she will end up in the bottom two because people expect that she will not be in the bottom two because she’s so good.”

He said that in the past, people at Delta’s level can “end up in the bottom two”. However, Vincent said this means the judges would eliminate “the other couple who are probably in the process of improving”.

Vincent said this would “be a shame” because Delta’s bar is “already so high”.

Meanwhile, concluding his verdict, Vincent admitted he wouldn’t want to be up against Delta.

He added: “If she stays at the top, she’ll be saved every week. But if she ends up in the bottom two, it would be a shame for the other couple because they won’t have any chance against her. I don’t think anybody has.”

Vincent Simone shared his thoughts on Delta’s Strictly abilities (Credit: Andy Barnes / FameFlynet.uk.com)

Delta Goodrem suffers rib injury on Strictly Come Dancing

Vincent’s comments came before Delta announced she wouldn’t be dancing this weekend due to an injury.

Read more: Strictly fans ‘figure out’ Shirley Ballas’ stunt double after 66-year-old judge ‘backflipped’ during performance

In a statement, Delta said: “I’m absolutely gutted that a rib injury means I won’t be able to dance on Strictly this week.”

She added: “I cannot tell you how much I love being a part of this magical show. I’m going to focus on resting and recovering, and hopefully I’ll be back on that dancefloor very soon.”

Delta and Kai will automatically progress to the following week after being granted a bye under the show’s rules.

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