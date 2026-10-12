Strictly fans ‘figure out’ Shirley Ballas’ stunt double after 66-year-old judge ‘backflipped’ during performance

Strictly Come Dancing viewers believe they have worked out who stood in for judge Shirley Ballas after a stunt double appeared to perform a series of impressive acrobatics during Sunday’s show.

The ballroom expert took part in the programme’s Ballroom versus Latin routine alongside fellow judge Anton Du Beke and the show’s professional dancers on October 11.

However, it wasn’t Shirley’s judging that got viewers talking, but the seemingly gravity-defying moves she performed during the routine.

Shirley performed during the Ballroom versus Latin routine last night (Credit: BBC)

Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke join Strictly routine

Before the latest elimination was announced, the judges joined the professional dancers for a special team showdown, with Shirley and Anton representing opposing sides as Ballroom went head-to-head with Latin.

During the performance, the 66-year-old appeared to pull off backflips, breakdancing moves and even the worm.

But with Shirley’s hair covering her face during some of the more daring sequences, viewers quickly began questioning whether the judge had really been responsible for the acrobatics.

Although the BBC has yet to confirm whether a stunt double was used, fans are convinced they have identified the person who stepped in.

Shirley, 66, appeared to perform backflips, breakdancing and the worm (Credit: BBC)

Viewers ‘figure out’ stunt double

Taking to X, one viewer suggested professional dancer Alexis Warr had taken Shirley’s place during the more demanding moves.

“Alexis as shirley’s stunt double in the pro routine took me OUT,” they wrote.

Another fan was equally certain, simply declaring: “It was Alexis.”

A third agreed, adding: “It wasn’t her, it was Alexis.”

Meanwhile, another viewer questioned whether the sequence had been filmed in advance, writing: “It was a pre-recorded dance and it’s blatantly obvious that it’s not Shirley.”

Fans believe Alexis was Shirley’s stunt double (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing dance-off ends Melanie’s run

Away from the speculation surrounding Shirley’s performance, Sunday’s results show also saw Shaun Wright-Phillips and Melanie Walters face the dreaded dance-off.

Shaun and his professional partner Alexis repeated their Quickstep to The Monkees’ I’m a Believer, while Melanie and Aljaž Skorjanec performed their Charleston to Gina G’s Ooh Ahh… Just A Little Bit.

The judges ultimately decided to send Melanie home, with all but Motsi Mabuse voting to save Shaun and Alexis.

Speaking to presenter Emma Willis after her elimination, Melanie admitted she had expected to leave the competition the previous week. She was grateful to have enjoyed an extra week alongside her dance partner.

Aljaž, meanwhile, praised Melanie’s professionalism and dedication throughout their time together, thanking her for the hard work they had put into rehearsals and every step they shared on the dancefloor.

He also reflected on how they had started each day determined to make it their best yet.

Read more: Strictly star Katya Jones supported as she shares emotional family update hours before show

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday, October 24, on BBC One from 6.15pm.

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