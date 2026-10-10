Strictly star Katya Jones supported as she shares emotional family update hours before show

Katya Jones has struck a chord with fans after sharing an emotional message about her parents ahead of Strictly.

Her Instagram post today (Oct 10) prompted followers to open up about their own family bonds.

The 37-year-old shared a collection of photos before tonight’s live show with dance partner John Nellis. Several followers said her words had moved them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katya Jones (@katyajones)

Strictly star Katya Jones shares emotional message about her parents

Katya’s post explored how her bond with her parents had developed as she got older. She asked whether others recognised the same feeling, despite living far apart or having gaps between visits.

“Does anyone else feel like the bond with their parents only grows stronger with age? No matter how far apart we live, and how much time passes between visits, the love only grows stronger,” she wrote.

She also compared the feeling to gripping a rope increasingly tightly, determined not to let it slip away.

The post centred on the strength of that family connection, rather than an update about her dancing.

Katya was supported by her followers (Credit: BBC)

Fans share support for Katya

Beneath the family post, Katya’s followers shared their appreciation for time spent with their own parents.

“Yes, absolutely. Visiting my parents in the 1990s after they retired were special times for me,” one user wrote.

“As I was watching Strictly with my parents last weekend while they visited me in London, I was telling them how your bond with your parents really resonates with how I feel about mine and my parents. They thought that was really special. How lucky we are,” another person shared.

“Yes, absolutely. It’s a privilege I don’t take for granted. Love spending time with my parents,” a third remarked.

“Katya, you are beautiful inside and out. Love your parents as much as you can,” a fourth said.

“Enjoy and treasure every moment,” a fifth added.

Read more: Strictly star Shaun Wright-Phillips remains favourite celeb to be eliminated twice in a row despite huge improvement

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