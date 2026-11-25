Thomas Markle Sr. has been charged in California on two counts of possessing child sexual abuse material.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California announced the grand jury’s indictment on Tuesday, November 24. The 82-year-old, Meghan Markle’s estranged father, remains in custody in Florida.

First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli said on X that each count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

Markle has denied possessing child sexual abuse images. He rejected the allegations in comments to the Daily Mail in October.

What prosecutors allege against Thomas Markle as he’s charged in the US

Prosecutors allege Markle “knowingly possessed” 35mm film negatives of sexually explicit material involving children. They allege that at least one image involved a prepubescent minor and a minor under 12 years old.

The material was allegedly kept in two rented storage units in the Los Angeles area. Prosecutors said Markle had rented both units since 2008.

According to Essayli’s statement, federal law enforcement was notified in October about allegations concerning material in the Philippines and the Los Angeles units.

Essayli said investigators acted under a judicially approved search warrant when they searched the storage units and seized the material.

A witness identified Markle as the man appearing in two images described in an affidavit, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

The indictment also alleges the negatives had been mailed, shipped and transported using interstate and foreign commerce.

Essayli said the investigation remained ongoing following the indictment.

Thomas Markle has denied the allegations against him (Credit: YouTube/GMB/ITV)

Thomas Markle expected to be arraigned in Los Angeles

Markle was arrested in Lakeland, Florida, on November 6, before being released the same day.

He was initially placed under electronic monitoring. Prosecutors later alleged he cut off his ankle monitor on November 10.

Magistrate Judge Lindsay S. Griffin subsequently revoked his pretrial release and ordered him detained.

Markle is expected to be arraigned at the US District Court in Los Angeles in the coming weeks, prosecutors said.

The US Attorney’s Office said he also faces separate child sexual abuse material charges in the Philippines.

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