Prince William is reportedly planning to strip his brother Harry of his royal titles when he becomes king.

Author Tom Sykes makes the claim in his forthcoming book, with extracts reported by the Mail on Sunday.

The Duke of Sussex’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, would also lose their titles under the alleged plan.

The Prince of Wales reportedly wants titles reserved for working royals carrying out duties on behalf of the Crown. This would be instead of titles being granted automatically by birth.

HRH stands for His or Her Royal Highness.

Prince William is reportedly planning to strip Prince Harry of his prince title when he becomes king (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet gained their titles

Royal rules dating back to King George V in 1917 grant HRH status to the sovereign’s children and male-line grandchildren.

Archie and Lilibet became eligible for their prince and princess titles when their grandfather, King Charles, acceded to the throne in September 2022.

HELLO! reported that King Charles agreed the children should use their titles at the end of 2022. The decision was settled the month before Harry’s memoir Spare was published.

Harry and Meghan Markle began using those titles for their kids publicly in March 2023. The royal family’s website was then updated to list them as Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

Their parents stepped back from working royal duties in 2020 and stopped using their own HRH styles.

Prince Harry and Meghan have moved back to the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William’s reported plan for working royals

A friend of William’s told the author Tom Sykes that working royals would receive an allowance, a salary and a home.

They claim: “If you are a working royal – going out, touring the country, doing diplomatic work, doing government work, having a public role, pressing the flesh, getting out of bed on a wet Wednesday to go to Sheffield – then you will be an HRH and you will have a prince or princess title. You will also get an allowance, a salary and a place to live. One place to live.”

The friend claims those outside official duties would lose access to free or subsidised housing.

They add: “If you are not doing those things and you are not a working royal, you will not get to be an HRH, you will not get a free or subsidised place to live and you will not get any special favours. You will, however, be a private citizen free to get on with your life and make money any way you choose.”

Mr Sykes writes in the book: “Under William’s current plan, the prince and princess titles of Harry and Meghan’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, would be legally removed, along with the royal styles and princely titles of Harry and Meghan themselves.”

Tom also claims Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could give up their titles and HRH styles as adults if they chose independent careers.

Prince George would be unaffected under the proposals because of his position as an heir to the throne, the author claims.

A spokesman for the Prince and Princess of Wales said: “As a matter of policy, we don’t comment on books or claims made within them.”

Dukes Of Hazard is due to be published by Penguin in February.

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

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