Alison Hammond apologised after discovering she had missed a FaceTime call from Prince Harry because she didn’t recognise his number.

The mix-up emerged on This Morning on Friday, November 20. The Duke of Sussex joined Alison and Dermot O’Leary in the studio to discuss the Invictus Games.

Harry explained that he had obtained Alison’s number from a member of her team. He then tried to FaceTime her after getting home with his children, who had been excited about the call.

Harry also revealed he tried to call Alison when she was taken to hospital in October after falling ill on This Morning.

But Alison hadn’t answered – and she had a straightforward explanation: “Can I just say, when I see a strange number, I don’t answer it. I’m so sorry.”

Harry reassured the presenter that he did the same himself, telling her not to worry.

Prince Harry revealed Alison Hammond didn’t answer his calls (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond’s invitation to Prince Harry

The unanswered call also left a snag in Alison’s plans to have Harry over to her house.

During the interview, she recalled offering to cook him ackee and saltfish when they last met. She also reminded him that he had offered to help spruce up her home.

Their dinner plans had yet to happen, but Alison was keen to get things back on track.

She said: “Can I just apologise. I’m sorry. Get your people to talk to my people again, we’ll sort it out.”

Harry told her: “You don’t need to apologise.”

She went on to offer some Brummie lessons when he came over.

Harry, however, couldn’t resist pointing out the problem with organising a visit when the host won’t answer her phone.

He joked: “You have to pick up your phone, don’t you? You can’t invite me and then not pick up your call.”

Harry opened up to Dermot and Alison about being back in the UK (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry looks baffled by Alison Hammond’s question

Elsewhere, the Duke of Sussex appeared baffled by Alison’s question to him during the chat.

During a quick-fire question round, Alison asked Harry: “EastEnders or Suits?”

Frowning, Harry replied: “Why would you put those in the same category? But Suits obviously, sorry Ross [Kemp] if you’re watching!”

Harry also shared cute details about his children, Archie and Lilibet.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seen out with Archie and Lilibet in first public outing in the UK

He said of his kids being back in the UK: “They love being back – though I say ‘back’ – they don’t really know. It’s a big culture shift, the kids in school uniforms is a big change for them. But it’s certainly helped.

“The confidence in both of them has gone through the roof since being in a UK school which is really, really nice to see.”

Harry added: “I am squeezing the accents out of them! And their friends at school are doing the same.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

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