Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been pictured taking their children, Archie and Lilibet, to Winter Wonderland’s opening-night party in London.

The family attended the Hyde Park attraction on Wednesday (November 18), according to reports.

The visit reportedly marked their first public outing together as a family since returning to the UK in August.

Prince Harry joins his son Archie on the bumper cars at Winter Wonderland

Harry joined his son Archie, seven, on the bumper cars, while Meghan stayed at the side with their daughter Lilibet, five.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also seen with friends during the evening.

The couple were reportedly seen laughing and joking, as well as running after their children around the festive attraction.

In images obtained by The Sun, Meghan and her daughter watch the ride from behind railings.

Harry wore a baseball cap for the visit. Meghan, meanwhile, opted for a woolly hat.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved back to the UK in August (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan’s family outing with Archie and Lilibet follows UK return

The family’s appearance comes ahead of their first Christmas season since the move back to Britain this summer. They have moved back to the UK for an extended period rather than permanently.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and have since lived in the United States.

It’s believed that the family have swapped California for the Cotswolds, an area the couple previously called home.

They lived in a farmhouse there for seven months before moving to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Reports suggest they have now moved into a property on a friend’s estate in the Cotswolds.

Harry and Meghan had already carried out joint engagements in Nottingham in October.

What is on at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland?

Winter Wonderland offers a mix of festive markets, rides and live entertainment in Hyde Park.

The attraction runs from mid-November until early January, putting the family’s visit at the start of its festive season.

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Winter Wonderland features more than 100 rides, with a giant wheel among the attractions on offer.

There is also an ice show, alongside performers from across Europe.

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