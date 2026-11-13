Oprah Winfrey has selected Meghan Markle’s As Ever Christmas hamper as one of her festive gift picks.

The Oprah Daily’s 2026 holiday gift guide features the Duchess of Sussex’s Signature Basket, which carries a $250 (around £188) price tag.

It is one of Meghan’s lower-priced hampers. Prices across the seven-basket collection range from approximately $211 up to $535 (£159 to £404).

While it is the second year in a row that one of Meghan’s products has caught the eye of Oprah, it’s clearly a big moment for the brand.

Meghan said in her newsletter: “We’re over the moon to spread the news: Our Signature Fruit Spread Gift Box is on Oprah’s Favourite Things this year!”

She added: “We’re honoured to be included in the season’s quintessential guide to gifting. So much love is poured into each recipe to bring the brightness and warmth of the garden to your home in every season.”

As Ever celebrated the shoutout on Instagram too with a post: “The Signature Basket is on @oprahdaily Oprah’s Favourite Things! Filled with As ever favourites, it’s part of our limited-edition Gift Basket Collection, thoughtfully curated for the season of giving. From sweet treats to hosting essentials, there’s a basket for every occasion.”

Meghan loves beautiful things (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

What Oprah Daily said about Meghan Markle’s hamper

Oprah had high praise for the particular basket that was curated by Meghan.

The Oprah Daily‘s entry read: “Who doesn’t love a beautifully made picnic hamper? And this one from As Ever will surely bring delight and deliciousness. It’s filled with fruit spreads, chocolates, herbal teas and a candle — all curated by the duchess herself.”

The Signature Basket combines fruit spreads, chocolates, herbal teas and a candle.

Its 519 candle has a special nod to the date she married Prince Harry, May 19 in 2018.

The description read: “Modern and elegant. Love at first light. No. 519 is the feeling of warm sunshine and blue skies, surrounded by love and laughter; this signature candle is inspired by the ease and joy of a day that holds Meghan’s most cherished memories — her wedding day, May 19th.”

The recommendation focuses on the one basket, rather than the whole collection. Meghan also offers six other hampers for Christmas.

The As Ever festive collection is US-only. It may be a disappointment to any UK readers tempted by the gift-guide pick.

Oprah Winfrey gave Meghan’s basket a shoutout (Credit: Splash / SplashNews.com)

How Meghan Markle’s Christmas hamper prices compare

For shoppers comparing festive gifts, Buckingham Palace Shop’s Sweet Treats Hamper comes in at £70. It contains biscuits, fudge, chocolate and hot chocolate.

The Buckingham Palace Signature Hamper comes in at £150.

However, royal-branded hampers aren’t always cheaper. Highgrove’s most expensive Christmas hamper costs £475 and contains 19 products.

Meghan’s range starts with the Hostess Basket at around £159 ($211). At the opposite end, the Library Basket costs approximately £404 ($535).

Meghan has continued growing and developing her brand As Ever from the UK. She has continued to work from overseas.

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