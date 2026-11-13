This Morning host Dermot O’Leary reveals he’s ‘bursting with pride’ as he gushes over wife in announcement

Dermot O’Leary has paid tribute to wife Dee Koppang as her latest directing work on Rivals reaches viewers.

The 53-year-old presenter discussed the Disney+ drama on This Morning today (November 13), alongside co-host Alison Hammond.

Dermot hosted This Morning today alongside Alison Hammond (Credit: ITV)

Dermot O’Leary celebrates wife Dee Koppang’s Rivals role

Explaining his wife’s role, Dermot told viewers: “So my wife has directed the three episodes that are going out now.”

Alison’s response was supportive: “So proud.”

Dermot then added: “Yeah, I am bursting with pride. So we had her big launch this week, and she absolutely smashed it.”

He had joined Dee, 47, for the event on Wednesday (November 11).

The couple began dating in 2002. They married at a church in Chiddingstone, Kent, on September 14, 2012.

The tribute came during an 80s-themed edition of the ITV programme. Dermot and Alison opened the show by dancing to a-ha’s Take On Me.

Dermot also linked the musical theme to “the return of hit series, Rivals.”

Dermot’s wife worked on the latest series of Rivals (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rivals returns on Disney+

The second half of Rivals series two began on Disney+ on Wednesday (November 11).

The drama’s cast includes David Tennant as Tony Baddingham and Aidan Turner as Declan O’Hara.

Danny Dyer plays Freddie Jones, while Katherine Parkinson stars as Lizzie Vereker. Emily Atack appears as Sarah Stratton, with Bella Maclean playing Taggie O’Hara.

In its synopsis, Disney+ sets out a struggle between rival broadcasters Venturer and Corinium.

Tony is tightening his hold as leaks and long-hidden secrets threaten careers and families.

Meanwhile, Declan tries to save Venturer, and Rupert faces difficult decisions about love and loyalty.

Taggie must follow her heart as those around her confront the consequences of pursuing power and keeping secrets.

Bonfire Night, the Hampshire Hunt Ball and Christmas provide the backdrop. The characters must also deal with the fallout when corruption surrounding the franchise battle is exposed.

Rivals split its second series into two six-episode parts. Episodes seven to nine arrived together for the second half. Episode 10 follows on Wednesday (November 18), with episode 11 on Wednesday (November 25). The finale arrives on Wednesday (December 2).

Disney+ has also renewed Rivals for a third series of 12 episodes.

Read more: ‘Gorgeous’ Dermot O’Leary, 53, topless with rarely-seen wife in romantic holiday snapshot

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