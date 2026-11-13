Sarah Millican supported by husband as she is rushed to hospital for emergency surgery

Sarah Millican was sent to hospital but has since returned home after having her appendix removed. In her latest social media update, she shared a tribute to the hospital staff.

The 51-year-old comedian posted her update on Instagram on Thursday (November 12).

She also thanked her husband Gary Delaney, her sister and her best friend for supporting her.

Sarah had her appendix removed (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sarah Millican thanks hospital staff after appendix surgery

Sarah praised the team at Wythenshawe Hospital, where she received care in A&E and on ward A6.

She explained that medics had worked out what was wrong before removing her appendix.

Her appreciation extended to everyone she had met during her stay. Describing the care she received, Sarah wrote: “Every single person I came into contact with was kind and smiling and helpful. No notes.”

She also named members of the team in her message of thanks. Another picture in her post showed a wall display introducing the hospital staff.

“You’re all glorious and I’m so grateful. I’ve never been so congratulated on doing a poo in my life,” Sarah added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Millican (@thesarahmillican)

Sarah shares hospital photo with husband Gary Delaney

The update included a picture of Gary pushing Sarah along a hospital corridor in a wheelchair.

Wearing a hospital gown and her glasses, Sarah smiled for the camera as the couple headed home.

She joked about their departure: “It looks like we’re escaping. We had permission. I promise. I love this photo.”

Messages of support followed beneath the post, including one from fellow comedian Alan Carr.

“Aww get well soon,” he wrote.

“Excellent. Glad you’re on the mend. Feel better soon. Xx,” beauty journalist Sali Hughes added.

“Ahhh, get well soon, lovely lady,” Ulrika Jonsson shared.

Celebrity Traitors host Claudia Winkleman also added five red heart emoji.

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