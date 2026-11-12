Will Mellor breaks silence with health update after pulling out of Sunday Brunch

Will Mellor has shared an update after his health forced him to pull out of his planned Sunday Brunch appearance.

The 50-year-old actor addressed his absence on Instagram, where he also challenged suggestions he was still on holiday.

He had originally been booked to promote his autobiography, Where There’s a Will.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Mellor (@willmellor76)

Will Mellor clears up holiday confusion while sharing health update

Will said he had spent Halloween in Florida with his family before returning home.

“People thought because I posted a video that I was away, I never post videos while I’m on holiday,” he said.

“I came back on the Tuesday or Wednesday and I did this interview on This Morning and then my stomach just went right off.

“Because of duty of care I had to let Sunday Brunch know in case I could share the bug so I couldn’t go on the show.”

After recovering, Will said he now plans to join the Channel 4 programme on Sunday (November 15).

Will pulled out of Sunday Brunch last week (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Will’s emotional podcast appearance

His update follows a recent appearance on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast, where he spoke about family bereavements.

The actor became tearful as he discussed turning to alcohol following his father’s death from cancer. He also spoke about his sister Joanne, who died following a heart attack in 2012, aged 44.

He described falling into a dark place after losing Joanne and said he hadn’t been a good person.

Will struggled with the fact he couldn’t protect her or change what had happened. He said he had always tried to help people, but felt unable to do that for his sister.

At one point, he apologised and wiped tears from his eyes. “I struggle with my emotions, they are on the surface all the time,” he said.

Discussing how he had coped, he spoke about drinking and gambling in an attempt to find a high. That approach had made things worse, he said.

He made the following admission while reflecting on the choices he made during his grief: “I never thought I would find myself in that cloud and not see colour any more.”

Read more: Will Mellor breaks down in tears as he opens up about two heartbreaking family deaths: ‘I wasn’t a good person’

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