Ariana Grande has made her red carpet debut with her boyfriend Ricky Alvarez at the Focker-in-Law premiere.

The 33-year-old attended the New York event on Wednesday, November 11.

The appearance follows the conclusion of Ariana’s Eternal Sunshine tour, which finished at London’s O2 Arena on September 1. She had announced plans to take a break from public-facing work after completing the tour.

Ariana’s representatives explained that she was stepping back following “endless, ongoing public scrutiny”. The singer’s physical appearance and health have been a topic of speculation in recent years.

Ariana Grande attended the Focker-In-Law premiere with her boyfriend Ricky (Credit: Jackie Brown)

Ariana Grande stuns at Focker-In-Law premiere

At the premiere, Ariana and Ricky exchanged smiles and spoke quietly together while making their way along the carpet to promote her film.

Ariana wore a white and light grey striped dress, with floral detailing above a flowing skirt. A white bow completed her ponytail. Ricky, 35, teamed jeans with a white shirt and black blazer.

Before the event, Ricky shared an Instagram Stories selfie showing Ariana’s hand around his arm. She reposted the picture on her own account.

Ariana’s fans gushed over her appearance at the premiere. One person said: “She looks healthier. Good for her.”

Another wrote: “She looks so healthy and beautiful.”

Someone else added: “Ariana Grande at the Focker-in-Law premiere looking gorgeous.”

Ariana Grande’s changed lyric about Ricky Alvarez

The premiere follows an onstage nod to Ricky during Ariana’s Eternal Sunshine tour.

According to PEOPLE, she changed a line in thank u, next at her September 1 performance.

She sang: “Wrote some songs about Ricky / I’m tryna make him my last.”

The song originally referred to writing songs about Ricky before listening back and laughing.

Her social media posts have also offered glimpses of their renewed romance. On November 2, she shared an Instagram carousel featuring an embrace with Ricky amid greenery in New York City. Another photograph showed her kissing his forehead.

Ariana Grande stunned fans with her appearance at the Focker-In-Law premiere on Wednesday (Credit: Jackie Brown)

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez’s relationship history

Questions about a reunion first surfaced in June, when the pair were spotted having lunch in Austin, Texas.

Then, in August, Ariana included several photographs of them together in an Instagram photo dump. The post appeared to make their renewed relationship official.

Read more: Wicked star Cynthia Erivo hits back following criticism over her friendship with Ariana Grande

Their appearance as a couple comes more than a decade after their first romance began. They previously dated from April 2015 until July 2016.

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