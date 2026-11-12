Fuming Khloe Kardashian addresses ex-husband Lamar Odom after he said he married her to ‘try to better’ his career

Khloe Kardashian has said she wants no further involvement with ex-husband Lamar Odom following his recent comments.

She spoke out on The Kardashians, her family reality show.

The 42-year-old challenged how Lamar had discussed their marriage and the support she provided following his 2015 hospitalisation.

Her criticism concerned both his Netflix documentary and an April appearance on Today.

Khloe divorced Lamar in 2016 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Khloe Kardashian challenges Lamar Odom’s marriage comments

In Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, the former basketball player discussed his attraction to the Kardashian family’s lifestyle.

He said he was marrying her to “try to better his future” as the Kardashian-Jenner family had “mad connections” to the industry.

He explained: “I’m already Lamar Odom, and I’m just watching how she lives and [her family’s] lifestyle. I’m like, ‘I know this is where I wanna be. This is how I wanna live.'”

Khloe interpreted his remarks as suggesting he had married her for greater pop-culture fame, rather than love.

She said: “You’re saying that you weren’t really in love with me. You married me just so you could be more popular in pop culture. All these things, which is so weird.”

On The Kardashians, Khloe questioned why he had made those comments while she was participating in the documentary.

Khloe insisted she had taken time out of her life to participate as a favour to Lamar. “I’m not being paid. I’m doing this because I’m trying to be nice,” she said.

Their past relationship had already featured in another recent episode of the family’s programme. Khloe and Kris Jenner recalled finding Lamar at a hotel during the November 5 episode.

Lamar said he married Khloe for her ‘family lifestyle’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Khloe objects to comments about his recovery

The documentary was not her only concern. She also felt Lamar had played down her help after his medical emergency.

During an April appearance on Today, Lamar was asked whether Khloe had saved his life. He replied: “In some ways, God saved my life. The lord saved my life, honestly.”

He also acknowledged that Khloé had cared for him. Khloe said she did not need thanks, but wanted him to stop discussing her or diminishing her contribution.

She made her position clear on The Kardashians: “The bridge is burned and there’s no more rope left to throw over. So he is dead to me.”

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom’s marriage and divorce

Khloe and Lamar announced their engagement in 2009 after dating for just a few weeks.

They married that year, and Khloé filed for divorce four years later.

Khloe halted the divorce proceedings in 2015 and supported him through his rehabilitation, despite their separation.

The pause meant she could make decisions about Lamar’s healthcare until he recovered.

Their divorce became final in 2016.

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