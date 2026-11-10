Eric Dane’s widow pays heartbreaking tribute on what would have been his 54th birthday

Rebecca Gayheart has shared a loving tribute to Eric Dane on what would have been his 54th birthday following his death.

The actress, 55, posted on Instagram Stories on Monday.

The Grey’s Anatomy actor died on February 19, aged 53, after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The birthday post follows Rebecca’s recent Today interview, where she described the family’s shock at his final hospital admission.

Rebecca has paid tribute to her late husband Eric Dane following his death (Credit: Splash News)

Rebecca Gayheart shares Eric Dane birthday tribute

One of Rebecca’s birthday posts showed a white cake decorated with berries and green icing leaves. She added a birthday message for Eric above the photograph.

For another post, she chose an older black-and-white picture of Eric holding their daughters when they were little. The actor carried one daughter in each arm.

Alongside the family photograph, Rebecca wrote: “Happy heavenly birthday” and added an angel wings emoji.

She paired the image with Dadz Love by Justin Bieber and Lil B.

Rebecca Gayheart recalls Eric Dane’s final hospital stay

Speaking to Maria Shriver on Today last week, Rebecca explained why the family’s final days together had been unexpected.

Eric had previously returned home after repeated hospital visits, and the family had adapted as his needs changed. This time, she and their daughters initially expected another return to their usual routine.

Eric would have been 54 today (Credit: Instagram)

Rebecca said the seriousness of his final admission only became clear over several days. By the third day, she noticed a change in the doctors’ tone and the information they were sharing.

She recalled that Eric understood what was happening, although speaking had become difficult. His family and closest friends could still understand much of what he was communicating, she explained.

The couple’s daughters stayed at his bedside, using electric candles and his favourite music to make the room more peaceful.

Rebecca also challenged the suggestion that knowing about his illness had prepared them for his death. She told Shriver that each patient’s experience was different, leaving the family without a clear guide.

Eric Dane’s memoir released after his death includes a message to his daughters

Eric’s posthumous memoir, My Book of Days: A Memoir of Moments, was released on November 3, 2026.

In its closing pages, he addressed his daughters, reflecting on fatherhood and the strength he hoped they would carry.

He also expressed sadness that he would not be able to walk either daughter down the aisle.

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