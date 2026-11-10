‘This isn’t going to end well’ Coronation Street fans spot huge problem as bombshell twist airs for Kit and Sarah

Coronation Street spoilers for Sarah and Kit ahead. The episode has not yet aired on TV, but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Coronation Street fans aren’t convinced Sarah is heading for a happy ending, despite finally finding her way back into Kit’s arms in the latest episode.

The former couple have been apart ever since Sarah was sent to prison for killing Theo. But despite everything, they’ve both admitted their feelings for each other haven’t gone away.

There’s just one rather awkward complication standing in their way.

Sarah’s daughter, Bethany, had a one-night stand with Kit while Sarah was behind bars. And with a baby now on the way, it’s only a matter of time before the truth threatens to turn their reunion upside down.

Kit collapses after chemo today (Credit: ITV)

Kit and Sarah kiss in Coronation Street

Today’s episode sees Kit facing another gruelling chemotherapy session. Once again, he goes alone as he continues to push his friends and family away.

However, when he is walking home from the hospital, Kit collapses in the street. Luckily for him, Sarah is passing by and takes him home.

Back at the flat, the former couple talk. Kit finally opens up about how much harder chemo has been than he thought it would be. Meanwhile, Sarah tells him that she has never stopped loving him.

As they share a hug, it quickly turns into a kiss. Later, when Bethany comes home from dinner with Ryan, she finds the pair on the sofa together. Sarah tells her daughter that they are back together, and a horrified Bethany struggles to mask her awkwardness.

Sarah asks her to join them for a chat, but Bethany pretends she is shattered. And, after giving the couple her blessing, she heads to bed.

However, spoilers for tomorrow reveal that Bethany’s baby secret is about to be exposed…

Coronation Street: Kit and Sarah kiss as Bethany walks in (Credit: ITV)

Kit discovers the truth tomorrow

Sarah takes Kit to be checked over at the hospital tomorrow. But she forgets she’s meant to be going to Bethany’s scan.

With no sign of Sarah, Ryan offers to accompany Bethany instead, and she’s grateful.

At the hospital, Sarah spots Bethany and Ryan leaving the maternity department, and Sarah realises she had forgotten about the scan.

She reveals to a stunned Kit that Bethany’s pregnant, and the reality that he is going to be a dad again hits Kit hard.

But fans think that keeping her baby daddy secret under wraps will soon be the least of Bethany’s worries…

Kit is stunned to discover Bethany is pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict a fresh baby bombshell for Bethany and Sarah

Corrie viewers are convinced that instead of covering up the lie, Kit will want to be involved in his baby’s life…

“I bet Kit will want to keep the baby since the chemo is affecting his fertility…” said one fan on X.

Another fan agreed. “I suspect Corrie will do a storyline about Kit being infertile due to chemo and whether he wants the baby or not. This isn’t going to end well!”

“I don’t believe Kit can watch Bethany raise the baby and be the step-grandfather and also the father!” joked a final fan.

With Kit and Sarah only just finding their way back to each other, the revelation could hardly come at a worse time.

And if fans’ predictions are right, this latest Corrie reunion could be heading for heartbreak before it has even had a chance to settle.

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