Coronation Street spoilers next week: First look at Bethany’s secret exposed and Sally’s Halloween attack

Bethany’s secrets come spilling out in Coronation Street spoilers for next week, but how will Ryan react?

Elsewhere, Sally thinks she’s in danger on Halloween and ends up hitting her supposed attacker. But who is behind it all?

Elsewhere, Debbie messes up Adam’s big moment and Tyrone lashes out to impress Ross – but ends up losing his family.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

Adam is furious with Debbie for ruining his proposal (Credit: ITV)

1. Paula plays Debbie

Debbie is frosty when Paula apologises for her behaviour. Adam then interrupts and goes over the details of his plans to propose to Alya.

Paula comes up with a plan and tells Debbie she’s staying in room 108 – the room Adam booked. Confused Debbie forgets that it’s Adam’s room and hands over the key.

Debbie tries to put things right (Credit: ITV)

2. Adam fumes after his proposal is ruined in Coronation Street spoilers

As Adam leads Alya to the bedroom, he is about to ask her to marry him. However, he then finds the engagement ring is missing.

He has a go at Debbie for spoiling his plans and Debbie realises she gave Paula the key to the room and she must have stolen the ring.

3. Debbie puts it right

Meeting up with Paula, Debbie demands the ring back. She later returns it to Alya and Adam.

Adam finally gets the chance to propose to Alya at last (Credit: ITV)

4. Alya says yes

Later on, Adam takes out the ring and asks Alya to marry him. She accepts and everyone cheers.

Bethany is forced to come clean to Ryan (Credit: ITV)

5. Bethany’s secret exposed in Coronation Street spoilers

Ryan calls at the flat and finds Bethany pale and tired. She lies she’s hungover and then rushes off to be sick.

But Ryan sees the folic acid pills and asks Bethany if she’s pregnant. She confessses she is thanks to a one-night stand. Ryan supports her and assures her she’ll be a great mum.

He later looks after her when she’s feeling nauseous again and Bethany is touched.

Sally and Tim won’t let Lucy go to a party in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

6. Lucy fumes after Sally lays down the law

Lucy wants to go to her friend Kayla’s Halloween party, but when she admits Kayla’s parents are away, Sally says no. Lucy is furious as Tim tries to calm her down.

Things are spooky for Sally in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

7. Sally being stalked?

Tim, Lucy and Joanie head out to the Rovers’ Halloween party leaving Sally at home alone. She heads a noise and sees a ghost at the window, totally freaking out.

Sally tells Lisa and Carla she’s worried Mick has escaped from prison after a prison riot. But Lisa reassures Sally and they leave her alone.

Sally is terrified this Halloween (Credit: ITV)

8. Sally lashes out in Coronation Street spoilers

Then the landline rings twice, but no one is there and Sally is really on edge. A sudden power cut plunges the street into darkness.

When a ghost appears behind Sally, she grabs a vase and hits them over the head. But who is it?

Ruth the social worker arrives and Sally and Tim are stunned by Lucy’s lies (Credit: ITV)

9. Sally discovers Lucy’s lies

Ruth the social worker arrives the next day and says Lucy has been keeping a journal and it says Sally is controlling and saying nasty things behind her back. Sally is horrified.

Meanwhile, Lucy is confiding in Christina about how she feels. She then returns home expecting Sally to be in trouble, but will she get what she wants?

Christina is confronted by Lucy over her photo in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

10. Lucy confronts Christina

Christina tells George she’s worried about Lucy. Meeting up with her again, Lucy shows her some family videos, one of which shows Richie being abusive towards Rachel.

Christina runs away, dropping her keyring which has a photo of Rachel on. Lucy finds it and follows her, where she demands to know why Christina has a photo of her mum. Will Christina be forced to confess all?

Ross forces Tyrone to act (Credit: ITV)

11. Tyrone targets Chesney in Coronation Street spoilers

Ty discovers a bruise on Dorin who says Aled punched him. Ross goads Tyrone into confronting Chesney and Gemma about the bullying.

Ty visits them and says Dorin won’t be going to the quads’ party. Ross then arrives and purposely forces a row. Tyrone is desperate to prove he is not a pushover and he punches Chesney.

Ross is victorious, but Ty immediately regrets his actions. Will he realise his dad is manipulating him at last?

Chesney is not in the mood to forgive (Credit: ITV)

12. Tyrone’s tail is between his legs

The Rovers’ Halloween party is in full swing and Fiz insists Tyrone must apologise to Ches. When Gemma and Ches arrive at the party, will Tyrone say sorry? And will Chesney accept his apology?

Carla leaves Idris in no doubt how she feels about him (Credit: ITV)

13. Idris eyes Carla’s livelihood

Carla makes her dislike of Idris plain when she has a go at him for parking too close to her car. He tries to charm her, but it’s clear Carla does not like him.

Idris then tells Leanne now the bistro deal is off the table, he’s going to buy the factory instead. Leanne warns him Carla won’t sell up, but is she right?

14. Carla bats Idris off in Coronation Street spoilers

Carla tells Lisa the sales figures are terrible and Lisa upsets her by saying they can live off her salary. Later, they discuss it in the Rovers and Idris overhears.

He suggests they rebrand, but Carla isn’t interested in his help. He leaves with his tail between his legs, but will he find another way to get in with Carla?

15. Summer stands by Marco

Summer is upset that Marco lost his case and has been sent straight to prison. She visits him and insists she’ll stick by him.

Encouraging him, she says she’s sure he’ll win his appeal and be a free man, but is she doing the right thing?

Daniel gets bad news about his petition (Credit: ITV)

16. Ken encourages Daniel to fight on in Coronation Street spoilers

As the Barlows gather to celebrate Adam and Alya’s engagement, Daniel admits his petition hasn’t made a blind bit of difference. Ken then suggests he write a piece for the Gazette instead. But will that work?

Read more: Coronation Street fans think soap has revealed Debbie’s cause of death

Coronation Street usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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