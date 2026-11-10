Gordon Ramsay has left followers impressed and surprised after choosing a topless photograph to mark his 60th birthday.

The 60-year-old’s Instagram upload collected more than 700,000 likes. He captioned the post: “Thank you everyone for the incredible birthday messages! Day 2 of being 60.”

Comments ranged from praise for his abs to surprise at the revealing post from the Hell’s Kitchen chef.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram)

Gordon Ramsay’s topless birthday photo catches his fans off guard

Some followers described the birthday picture as a thirst trap, while others focused on how fit Gordon looked.

One person said: “Chef Gordon shredded.”

Another wrote: “Looking good chef!”

Meanwhile, someone else commented: “Gordon Ramsay, you still look young.”

Another joked: “Gordon please, my wife is on here bro.”

Gordon Ramsay’s fitness transformation started years ago

Gordon once hoped to become a footballer, but a torn cruciate ligament brought those ambitions to an end.

He has also spoken about reaching 18 stone before changing his lifestyle in his forties.

His sporting challenges have since included marathons, triathlons and Ironman events. He completed the Kona Ironman World Championship in 2013.

Away from training, Gordon and his wife Tana have six children together. The couple married in 1996.

Gordon Ramsay recently celebrated his 60th birthday (Credit: AbacaPress)

Gordon Ramsay confirms Hell’s Kitchen UK return

Gordon also has another television project ahead: Hell’s Kitchen is returning to the UK. He confirmed the news during an appearance on The One Show recently.

His television career began with Boiling Point, the fly-on-the-wall documentary released in 1998.

Hell’s Kitchen originally ran on ITV from 2004 to 2009, across four series.

Read more: Gordon Ramsay sparks mystery as he reveals his daughter has got engaged

Gordon was head chef for the first series before stepping away. Gary Rhodes and Jean-Christophe Novelli subsequently took over, with Marco Pierre White fronting the later series.

Angus Deayton hosted the first three series, before Claudia Winkleman presented the fourth in 2009.

Gordon has hosted the US version since it launched in 2005.

Discussions with ITV were already under way in June 2026, when he spoke about bringing the competition back.

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