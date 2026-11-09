Donald Trump admits ‘I don’t want to go to hell’ in mortality confession as he sits down for new interview

Donald Trump has discussed death and his hopes of reaching heaven during a personal exchange on 60 Minutes.

The US president faced questions from correspondent Ross Douthat about faith and his own fate on the CBS News programme.

The conversation moved beyond his political legacy, with Douthat asking what would happen to him after he died.

The president sat down for an interview (Credit: 60 Minutes / YouTube)

Donald Trump faces questions about death and heaven

At first, the president focused on whether people would miss him, rather than what might follow his death.

Douthat then made clear that he was asking about the president himself, not how others would remember him.

The journalist brought up his brushes with death, including the July 2024 shooting at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A bullet struck his right ear during that appearance.

Douthat asked whether those experiences had affected his outlook, before pressing him about his beliefs concerning the afterlife.

The president described himself as religious and suggested that heaven would therefore be his destination, at least in theory.

But Douthat followed up by asking whether he thought he would actually get there.

“I hope so. I don’t want to go to hell,” the president answered.

Douthat also revisited comments the president made about his opponents at Charlie Kirk’s memorial in Arizona the previous year.

The journalist acknowledged that those remarks had been jokes, while suggesting they could still reveal something truthful. The president agreed with that observation.

The president made some candid confessions (Credit: 60 Minutes / YouTube)

Donald Trump’s 60 Minutes interview followed the Republican midterm defeat

The interview aired on Sunday night and was his first major sit-down since the Republicans’ midterm election defeat.

Alongside the personal reflections, the conversation covered the economy, immigration and possible changes to his top team.

He accepted that inflation and high petrol prices linked to the Iran conflict had contributed to the result.

However, he also blamed the media, Republican candidates and voters who had not turned out.

On immigration, he suggested his policies might have been too tough, particularly towards people making positive contributions to society.

He also indicated that some changes to his Cabinet could follow. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth would remain, he said.

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