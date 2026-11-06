Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa have unveiled matching eight-star tattoos following their Dancing With The Stars exit.

The 25-year-old dancer shared the designs on Instagram on November 5. Julia, 45, and Ezra finished eighth following their Disney Night elimination.

Ezra had shared a separate Instagram tribute a day earlier, describing how their partnership had become a friendship.

He praised her determination on difficult days and said he would choose to do it all again.

Julia Stiles was recently eliminated on Dancing With The Stars (Credit: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com)

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa’s matching tattoos explained

The pair showed their matching wrist designs with their hands clasped together.

“One star for every time we got to dance together,” Ezra wrote alongside the pictures.

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Ezra also had a small chair tattoo, inspired by their Save the Last Dance jazz routine. That performance recreated a scene from Julia’s 2001 film, with the chair prop taking a starring role.

Julia’s additional design featured the words “diva check” in cursive near her ribs.

Ezra explained in an Instagram reply that the phrase was his everyday way of asking how she was doing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ezra sosa (@ezra.sosa)

Ezra Sosa’s DWTS tattoo tradition

Ezra’s tradition began before his partnership with Julia.

His earlier ink includes the word “nothing”, referencing former partner Anna Delvey’s answer about her experience on season 33.

Ezra later got matching “Just Married” tattoos with his season 34 partner, gymnast Jordan Chiles.

Speaking to E! News in September, Ezra said tattoos were among his earliest discussions with Julia. They hadn’t chosen a design then, preferring to let their time on the show guide the decision.

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa on Dancing With The Stars (Credit: YouTube/DWTS)

What Julia Stiles said after leaving Dancing With The Stars

Julia told the show’s companion podcast that the experience had taught her much more than dance.

Despite the exit, she remained grateful for her chance to perform in the ballroom.

“I wish that it had gone on longer, but that’s the way it goes,” she said.

She also looked forward to going home to her children after filming in Los Angeles. Julia said their support had helped whenever she felt guilty about being away.

She described neighbourhood watch parties, with photos showing supporters holding up score paddles marked 10.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Tuesdays at 8pm ET on ABC and Disney+.

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