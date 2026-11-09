Erika Kirk hits back at Dave Chappelle after comedian makes ‘beyond disgusting’ joke about late husband Charlie Kirk

Erika Kirk has condemned jokes about her husband Charlie Kirk’s death after Dave Chappelle’s stand-up remarks.

The 37-year-old reacted on X on November 8.

Erika said she and their two children would live with the impact of Charlie’s death every day. Her statement criticised comedians, podcasters and commentators for treating political assassination as entertainment.

In Britain, public comments about Charlie’s death have also drawn criticism. Anne Hegerty condemned the murder but faced backlash over her social media post.

Erika slammed Dave’s joke (Credit: YouTube)

Erika Kirk condemns jokes about husband’s killing

Charlie, a right-wing political activist and Turning Point USA cofounder, was killed while speaking at Utah Valley University. He was 31 when he died in September 2025.

Erika described laughter about political assassination as “beyond disgusting”.

She warned that a culture which celebrated political killings threatened the country’s democratic principles.

She ended her statement with an appeal to separate political disagreements from the value of a human life.

“You do not have to agree with someone’s politics to recognize the value of their life. This should not be so hard. Political violence must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates,” she said.

To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting. My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives. A culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay. It threatens the very foundation of our country and the principles that hold our democracy together. You do not have to agree with someone’s politics to recognize the value of their life. This should not be so hard. Political violence must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates. — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) November 8, 2026

Dave Chappelle’s remarks and podcast apology

Footage of Dave’s remarks circulated on November 7. His Karmageddon tour ended that day at Madison Square Garden in New York.

During his performance, the comedian described feeling better following Charlie’s killing, while acknowledging his comments were likely to offend.

He had spoken about how frightening public speaking could feel before turning to Charlie’s death.

He told the audience: “I shouldn’t say this publicly, but I feel better.”

In the same routine, Dave said he had not asked to feel that way.

Comedian Dave joked about Charlie’s death (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Erika’s statement also followed an apology from I’ve Had It podcast hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan.

The pair posted on Instagram on November 7 after laughing at a joke about Charlie during their November 5 episode.

The episode discussed social media commentary about the recent midterm elections.

They acknowledged that the joke was insensitive, said they should not have laughed and apologised.

Several sponsors subsequently withdrew financial support after the pair read out the post, which also drew criticism from fans.

Read more: Kourtney Kardashian addresses claims her marriage to husband Travis Barker is over

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.