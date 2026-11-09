Christine McGuinness gets soaking wet in string bikini as she reveals she is ‘dating herself’: ‘Turns out I’m not the problem!’

Christine McGuinness has embraced solo dating, sharing a spa video alongside a playful update about her love life.

She posted the footage on Instagram yesterday (Nov 8).

The update follows Christine’s earlier comments about taking relationships at her own pace. Speaking on the It Started With A Kiss podcast, she explained that she wasn’t planning too far ahead.

Thinking too much about the future could make her panic or pause, she said. Instead, she wanted to enjoy the present and see how things developed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine McGuinness (@mrscmcguinness)

Christine McGuinness shares her solo dating verdict

This time, Christine’s dating update was all about enjoying her own company.

“Dating myself to see why it’s so difficult,” she wrote.

Wearing a black bikini, she shared footage of herself relaxing in a sauna, meditating and taking a swim.

Her accompanying message described her enjoyment of slow mornings. She also explained that regular sauna visits were part of her wellbeing routine.

After spending some time dating herself, Christine delivered her verdict in the caption: “Turns out… I’M NOT THE PROBLEM! (Solo dating is my new hobbie).”

She rounded off the post by making clear she didn’t want anyone disturbing her peace.

Christine has opened up about dating again (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Christine on dating and family life

Christine has previously said she has exclusively dated women since her divorce from Paddy McGuinness.

Speaking to The Times about coming out as bisexual, she described feeling safer, more comfortable and more attractive.

She also said mothers had messaged to thank her for speaking openly while they navigated similar changes after separating.

Christine and Paddy still live in the Cheshire home they designed, despite their split four years ago. They share three children and continue living together for their family.

She told the newspaper that they keep what happens outside the house separate from their family life. Neither wants to sell the property.

However, she said they would need to discuss separate homes if either wanted to move on properly with dating.

On It Started With A Kiss, Christine also spoke about what a future relationship might look like.

“I would love to have a wife one day,” she told hosts Amy Spalding and Gareth Valentino.

She explained that she meant a blessing and celebration of love, rather than another legal marriage.

Read more: ‘Gorgeous’ Christine McGuinness ‘hot as judge’ in low-cut latex dress

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts! We want to hear from you.